Africa: Why Africa's Media Space Is Becoming Crowded, Chaotic - Experts

Experts have warned that the wrong use of technology, lack of ethics and training are causing a crowded and chaotic media space in Africa.

The experts stated this on Thursday during the closing ceremony of the debunker's 100th edition of a media institute with the theme: "Truth in Media Excellence in Learning" in Abuja.

A media executive and broadcaster with Radio Nigeria, Tope Ojeme, PhD, who spoke on "Beyond debunking: Building a Culture of Media Integrity in Africa's Next Century," said the use of deep fakes, doctored videos, and misinformation underscores the age of noise and the loudest microphones when speed trumps sense and volume drowns out value, especially in Africa, where many countries are still struggling to develop.

"The consequence? Dangerous myths spread faster than science. Fake cures go viral. Conspiracy theories take root in classrooms. Elections are swayed by bots. And public trust - the bedrock of any democratic society, is eroded, pixel by pixel," he said.

He called for building systems of truth, not just debunking falsehood, a move from proactive truth-building to reactive truth-telling through media literacy, ecosystems of integrity, legal protection for truth-telling journalists and media practitioners and creating truth desks.

In his remarks, the rector of the academy, Ken Ike Okere, PhD, said it was important to not only train broadcasters and journalists but to shape media citizens who understand the power and responsibilities of the platform they inhabit.

Okere, who was represented by the institute's dean of studies, Felix Okoro, said, "The ceremony reminds us that we must continue to innovate, continue to educate."