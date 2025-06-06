Nigerian Police Force Honours King Chibuzor Chinyere With Police Support Recognition Award

The Nigerian Police Force has honored His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), with a prestigious Police Support Recognition Award. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at the Nigerian Police Resource Center, Abuja.

The award was presented by the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, who represented the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The honor was in recognition of King Apostle Chinyere's exemplary dedication to Nigeria's internal security, his commitment to public safety, and his outstanding support for the Nigerian Police Force.

His contributions include the renovation of several police facilities and providing overseas scholarships to children of officers who lost their lives in active service.

Remarkably, Apostle Chinyere was the only civilian recognized at the event--other awardees were personnel from the Nigerian Police, Navy, Army, Air Force, Civil Defence, and other security agencies.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Hope Uzodinma; Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu. Others present were the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla (representing the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa), along with heads of government agencies, members of the National Assembly, and several former Inspectors General of Police.

In his response, King Apostle Chinyere expressed gratitude for the honor and pledged to continue supporting the Nigerian Police Force and other national development initiatives.

Notably, the renowned cleric and philanthropist has built 37 tuition-free schools, two free specialist hospitals, 18 free housing estates, a free skills acquisition center, a tuition-free school for children with autism and Down syndrome, and a tuition-free all-girls technical college. He has also awarded local and international scholarships to over 10,000 underprivileged Nigerians.