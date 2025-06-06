Uganda: Over 7,000 Uganda Prison Officers Trained in Customer Care and Human Rights

More than 7,000 Uganda Prison Service officers have benefitted from a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing customer care and public relations, in a bid to improve service delivery across the country's correctional facilities.

The programme, which forms part of the Prisons Service's broader reform agenda, aligns with its mission to protect and develop society by providing safe, secure, and humane custody of prisoners.

At the heart of the initiative is the commitment to uphold human rights and transform inmates into productive, law-abiding, and economically self-reliant citizens.

Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, through his representative Frank Baine, the Prisons Spokesperson emphasised adherence to international human rights standards, particularly the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, commonly known as the Nelson Mandela Rules.

Speaking during a recent training session, Baine underlined key operational principles such as the "six-hour rule" for timely processing of suspects, the "three Cs" framework--Choices, Chances, and Changes--and encouraged officers to engage in proper retirement and financial planning.

He elaborated on the "four rules of money": earning, accumulating, multiplying, and saving, urging officers to adopt sound budgeting practices and to prioritize inmate health and access to justice.

Baine also called for improved agricultural productivity across prison farms as a means to bolster food security and rehabilitate inmates through meaningful work.

Highlighting the attributes of a professional prison officer, Baine pointed to respect, competence, reliability, honesty, and integrity. He encouraged continuous learning, focus, a positive attitude, and mentorship, while warning against destructive attitudes such as arrogance, greed, rigidity, and poor public relations.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Apollo Akankunda, underscored the importance of collaboration with stakeholders in the criminal justice system.

He urged prison officers to engage actively with the Uganda Police Force, Judiciary, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, civil society, district administrators, and health institutions to enhance transparency and service delivery.

Akankunda also stressed the need for strong supervision, careful staff deployment, and proactive measures to prevent escapes.

He encouraged officers to embrace accountability and personal development in line with principles of good governance and institutional growth.

The training initiative is part of Uganda Prisons Service's ongoing efforts to professionalize its workforce and strengthen the country's correctional system.