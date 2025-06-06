Namibia: Bank of Namibia, Unam Seal Deal to 2029, Pledge Free Lectures and Shared Brainpower

The Bank of Namibia and the University of Namibia (Unam) have renewed their partnership to strengthen education, research and institutional collaboration until 2029.

The agreement, which has been in place since 2014, signifies their continued intention to work together to better invest in Namibia's education and development.

"The cooperation agreement is underpinned by four central pillars: academic support, joint research, capacity building and institutional collaboration," the two institutions say in a joint announcement.

One notable facet is that the Bank of Namibia (BoN) will continue to make its staff available, especially those with doctoral titles, as guest-lecturers at no cost to the university.

The institutions will continue to work together on research initiatives around the country's developmental challenges.

Further, the agreement sets up a framework for them to co-host events such as seminars and conferences.

"The intention is to foster deeper understanding of the country's socio-economic dynamics and enhance the capabilities of both students and professionals," the statement reads.

Reflecting on the importance of this agreement, the BoN deputy governor Leonie Dunn says: "This partnership is more than an educational initiative; it is an investment in the intellectual infrastructure of Namibia. We believe that through research, teaching and public dialogue, we can help shape a future of informed policymaking and economic resilience."