Nigeria: N-HYPPADEC Donates Food Items, N5m to Mokwa Flood Victims

The National Hydro-electric Power Producing Development Areas Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has donated several food items and N5 million to the victims of flood disaster in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

The acting managing director, Haruna Jimoh Gabi, made the presentation of the items to the Niger State government at Mokwa local government secretariat.

Jimoh Gabi who expressed sympathy over the loss of lives and property by the people of Mokwa to the devastating flood, called for a conscious effort and strategic plans to avert reoccurrence.

While urging the Niger State government to assist town planners for proper development, he highlighted items donated for distribution, including rice, spaghetti, garri, mattresses, palm oil, mosquito nets, and lifejackets.

The commissioner for environment and climate change, Mohammed Yakubu Kolo expressed satisfaction and appreciation to the commission for the kind gesture extended to the people.

Kolo assured N-HYPPADEC of the judicious distribution of the donated items to the affected victims noting that the items would go a long way to ameliorate the impact of the flood on the people.