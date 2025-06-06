Nigeria: N-HYPPADEC Donates Food Items, N5m to Mokwa Flood Victims

6 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

The National Hydro-electric Power Producing Development Areas Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has donated several food items and N5 million to the victims of flood disaster in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

The acting managing director, Haruna Jimoh Gabi, made the presentation of the items to the Niger State government at Mokwa local government secretariat.

Jimoh Gabi who expressed sympathy over the loss of lives and property by the people of Mokwa to the devastating flood, called for a conscious effort and strategic plans to avert reoccurrence.

While urging the Niger State government to assist town planners for proper development, he highlighted items donated for distribution, including rice, spaghetti, garri, mattresses, palm oil, mosquito nets, and lifejackets.

The commissioner for environment and climate change, Mohammed Yakubu Kolo expressed satisfaction and appreciation to the commission for the kind gesture extended to the people.

Kolo assured N-HYPPADEC of the judicious distribution of the donated items to the affected victims noting that the items would go a long way to ameliorate the impact of the flood on the people.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.