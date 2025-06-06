Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Agunechemba Facility in Anambra, Kill One Operative

Gunmen have launched a coordinated attack on a local vigilante facility in Umunze community, Orumba South local government area of Anambra State and left one operative dead. Umunze is among the black spots in the state where gunmen from a neighbouring state have been causing havoc.

The facility, believed to be part of the Agunaechemba Security outfit established by the Anambra State government, was attacked in the early hours of today.

Eye witnesses said the attackers overwhelmed the operatives stationed at the office, set five operational vehicles ablaze and partially burnt the security outfit's office.

One operative suffered fatal injuries during the gun duel, while others fled to save their lives.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and urged the public to provide information that could aid the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu has also condemned the attack and emphasized the need for community support to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police-led joint security force has taken over the scene to ensure that those responsible were held accountable.

"Investigation is ongoing and further developments will be communicated as more information becomes available", the police command said.