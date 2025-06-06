Nigeria: Northern Group Seeks Automatic Tickets for APC Lawmakers

Abuja — The Northern Patriotic Forum has called for automatic tickets to be granted to all serving lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group argues that the move would strengthen democracy, enhance legislative efficiency, and ensure stability in governance.

The demand was made during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, convened by the Forum's Convener, Abacha Ali, and its Chairman, Abdulmumnini Tijani.

Ali emphasized that extending the tenure of National Assembly members would replicate practices in advanced democracies like the United States, where lawmakers often serve for decades, enriching parliamentary debates and policy-making.

Ali said, "It is pertinent to state here that even in advanced democracies, such as the United States and other Western nations, from where we copied our presidential system of government, most members of their parliament have been known to spend well over four decades in the parliament.

"This helps to enrich parliamentary debates and articulate legislation that further enhances democratic practices and the rule of law."

The Forum highlighted several benefits of granting automatic tickets, including the accumulation of institutional knowledge, increased productivity, improved representation, and mentorship opportunities for newer lawmakers.

Ali argued that longer tenures would allow lawmakers to develop deeper expertise in policy areas, see legislation through from start to finish, and build stronger relationships with their constituents.

Ali stated, "Extending the tenure of National Assembly members can have several long-term benefits, including accumulation of institutional knowledge.

"Longer tenures allow members to develop a deeper understanding and expertise in specific policy areas, leading to more informed decision-making."

The Forum also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Chairman Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Chairman of the APC Governors' Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to support the initiative.

They argued that the move would not only benefit the party but also reinvigorate Nigeria's governance system and consolidate its democracy.

"We call on all APC party faithful across the country, the party hierarchy, and the leadership to ensure that the automatic party ticket for National Assembly members is given the necessary attention with a view to making it a reality before the party primaries," Ali added.

Chairman Abdulmumnini Tijani echoed Ali's sentiments, urging party members to rally behind the proposal for the good of the party and the nation's democracy.

"We urge all members of the party to rally round this noble course for the good of the party and in the overall interest of our democracy," Tijani said.