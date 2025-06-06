Kenya/Morocco: Harambee Starlets Motivated By Morocco Thrashing to Become Better

NAIROBI — Harambee Starlets striker Violet Nanjala believes the team will get better despite Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing by Morocco in an international friendly in Marrakech.

Nanjala says they will use the extended break after the conclusion of the league to work on the mistakes within the squad.

"We can take this as a learning moment for us. The Africa Cup of Nations begins next month and for us who will be at home, this provides us with as much opportunity as possible to improve on ourselves. We are also hoping to qualify for next year's Afcon and if we can correct these mistakes I believe we can make it,"

The national women's team have set their sights on a second-ever appearance at the continental competition following their debut in 2016 in Cameroon.

However, on evidence of their recent performances, it won't be a stroll in the park for Beldine Odemba's charges.

They were behind after only two minutes in Marrakech before Fasila Adhiambo scored a screamer from an impossible angle to level the scores in the 20th minutes.

The wheels came off for the Starlets in the second half as their hosts ran amok with five goals.

It was their third straight loss for the national team, following on from their twin 2-0 loss to Ivory Coast in an international friendly in Abidjan in April this year.

The losses have raised questions over whether Odemba's charges have what it takes to steer past the Gambia in their final round of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September, this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Women Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nonetheless, Nanjala believes the baptism by fire that they have undergone will forge them into a formidable team when the right time comes.

"We are grateful to the federation for organising this friendly to gauge ourselves against a tough team such as Morocco. Although we did not come away with a good result, we are grateful because at least the match keeps us busy and in good shape. I believe we are on course to achieve what we want," the Moroccan-based hitwoman said.

Similarly, Starlets skipper Dorcas Shikobe said they have garnered valuable experience from the three friendlies.

"All those friendlies have taught us a lot on what we need to do if we are going to get that ticket to Afcon. We are team that is still growing and for those who have just joined us, these matches will make them better. I hope the federation continues to arrange more of such friendlies for us," she said.

Starlets' focus is now on the Cecafa Women's Senior Championships that begins in Dar-es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday next week.