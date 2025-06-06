Zimbabwe: No Apology, No Justice - Green Fuel Under Fire After Brutal Assault On Schoolgirls

Chipinge's Chisumbanje community is demanding an apology and accountability from Green Fuel Pvt Ltd after a viral video showed two of its security guards brutally beating defenseless schoolgirls.

The disturbing footage has ignited public outrage both locally and among Zimbabweans abroad, fueling calls for justice against what many describe as "a decade of unchecked abuse."

The incident, which took place within the Chisumbanje Ethanol Project area, sparked immediate condemnation.

Villagers flooded the offices of the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), calling for decisive action.

Although the guards involved--identified as Makina and Komondeya--were arrested and sentenced to 280 hours of community service, many believe the company itself must take responsibility.

"PYCD has documented the human rights abuses instigated by Green Fuel security guards since 2009 and can confirm that there are over 10 incidences of unpalatable behavior that has resulted in loss of life, injury and damage of properties," said Claris Madhuku, Director of PYCD, during a live interview with community radio station Vemuganga FM 106.8.

He added "I vividly remember that in 2016, one of the Green Fuel security guards, Borniface Shungwa, shot three villagers and killed one on allegations they stole sugarcane."

Madhuku stressed the need for urgent reforms in the company's security training and accountability structures.

PYCD Communications advocate Owen Dhliwayo echoed the same sentiments.

"By virtue of having a juristic personality, Green Fuel is liable and should be held accountable for the disgraceful action of its personnel, and has to issue a public apology that shows genuine remorse over the incident."

Many residents accuse Green Fuel of operating "above the law," with a history of neglecting community grievances. Cases of reckless driving by company personnel and poor responses during accidents have further strained relations.

"It is high time something must be done at Green Fuel. Uuum, this is unfair--we are now back to colonial era. People are taking justice into their own hands," warned community member Tonderai Nikisi.

Activist Artwel Chingwara Sithole summed up the mood, the beatings were "wanton, disgusting, and unacceptable." Until Green Fuel speaks up, Chipinge's cry remains: no apology, no justice.

Efforts to get a comment from the company were in vain.