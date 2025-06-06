Zimbabwe Sees Gains in Education, but Gaps Remain - ZDHS Report

The country has recorded steady progress in education over the past decade, with the majority of adults now having attained secondary-level education or higher, according to the latest Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) for 2023-24.

The survey, conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), reveals that 79% of women and 80% of men aged 15 and above have attended secondary school or beyond.

Literacy levels remain high, with 94% of women and 93% of men able to read and write.

The findings mark an improvement in educational outcomes since the last survey in 2010-11 and the median number of years of schooling among women has risen from 9.0 to 9.9, while the figure for men has remained stable at around 10 years.

However, the report highlights persistent disparities between urban and rural populations.

In urban areas, 91% of women and 92% of men have reached secondary education or higher. This contrasts sharply with rural areas, where the figures drop to 68% for women and 70% for men.

The data also point to a clear link between household wealth and educational attainment. Women from the wealthiest households are more than four times as likely to have completed secondary school or higher compared to those from the poorest households.

In the highest wealth quintile, 78% women have reached this level, compared to just 18% in the lowest.

Educational attainment is also influenced by age. Younger respondents are more likely to have reached secondary level, with 85% of women aged 15-19 having some secondary education. In contrast, only 50% of women aged 45-49 reported the same.

Regional variations in literacy remain significant. Mashonaland Central recorded the lowest literacy rates--86% among women and 84% among men.

Bulawayo reported the highest rates, with 99% of women and more than 99% of men considered literate.

While the overall findings show positive trends, the disparities across income groups, age cohorts, and geographic regions calls for targeted policy interventions.

The ZDHS provides crucial data for government agencies and development partners to monitor progress and design education policies that leave no one behind.