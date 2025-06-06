Namibia: Government Calls for Enhanced Local Benefits and Responsible Mining

The Longest-operating open-pit uranium mine, Rossing Uranium mine, launched its Sustainability and Performance Report Wednesday evening.

The Deputy Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy, Gautentia Kronhe, delivered remarks at the launch, emphasizing the government's stance on ensuring mineral resources uplift Namibian livelihoods.

"The Ministry has to ensure that Namibians reap the benefits of mineral resources now and not in the future. I believe that the continued goodwill work of Rossing Uranium will help us reach this noble objective," she said.

She highlighted uranium's crucial role in the national economy, noting that according to the latest Namibia Statistics Agency Trade Bulletin for February 2025, uranium emerged as Namibia's largest exported commodity, primarily destined for Chinese and French markets.

Kronhe commended Rossing's management team and its majority shareholder, China National Uranium Corporation (CNUC), for "remarkable financial achievements" and the ability to adapt to market conditions.

She also praised the mine's conservation efforts and safety performance, adding, "I am encouraged by the conservation measures you have implemented. This is in addition to bold overall safety performance across the board. I implore all mining operators to adopt a safety-first approach over production."

Kronhe reiterated the Ministry's firm position that mining's impact "must extend beyond the balance sheet and translate into meaningful benefits for ordinary Namibians, through employment creation, education, health, sports, and any other socio-economic sector."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Providing an overview of the mine's 2024 performance, Rossing Managing Director, Johan Coetzee, said that the year marked a major step forward in our Life of Mine extension strategy, with the successful implementation of Phase 4 pushbacks in the SJ Pit.

He reported that total material mined increased by 82% compared to 2023, a testament to the hard work and resilience of our teams on the ground

According to Coetzee, in 2024, Rossing produced 5.7 million pounds of U3O8 and sold 5.5 million pounds, with sales impacted by the year's volatile uranium price trends.

On safety, Coetzee acknowledged a tragic incident: "Sadly, we recorded one fatality at our Solar construction project, ending our 19-year fatality-free period." He affirmed that safety remains at the heart of everything the mine does.

Meanwhile, Rossing highlighted its corporate citizenship duties through its commitment to long-term employment and investing in its predominantly Namibian workforce, which totaled 871 at the end of 2024 (98.7% Namibian).

Looking ahead, Coetzee detailed key Life of Mine Extension projects, including constructing an 18 MWp/15 MW AC photovoltaic solar power plant.

"Once operational, the solar plant will supply power to the Rössing processing plant via a 6,800-metre overhead transmission line. This development marks a key milestone in the company's commitment to green energy production and long-term sustainability goals," he concluded.