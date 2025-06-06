Liberia: The Confession

opinion

They dragged her out of her home and tore away her dignity, recording it for the world to see. She never fought back. She didn't scream. She didn't run. She didn't know how. She was a young girl, barefoot, confused, and afraid. Her only crime? Someone accused her of being a witch. That's all it took. And in West Point, one of Monrovia's worst slums, that word still holds the power to destroy a life--even in 2025.

All too often, it is the poor, elderly women and children who fall victim to these baseless accusations, exposing them to mob violence. In this particular case, they beat her. They humiliated her. They terrorized her until she confessed. Because that's what fear does to a child. She said she was a witch, not because it was true, but because she was trying to survive.

Days later, a popular podcaster named Myers, along with several other ignorant talking heads (and by that I mean: they have heads, not brains, and their head talks), watched the video of the assault and made a choice--not to condemn it, not to call for justice, but to amplify the lie. He posted the video online and claimed, "She confessed." He called her a witch, justifying everything that had already been done to her and inciting even more hatred in the aftermath.

The question is simple: where is the evidence that makes her a witch? Let the fake pastor and talking heads produce it.

The video is horrifying and chilling at the same time. Yet so far, no one has been arrested. And the government, so quick to speak about violence against women and girls, has said nothing. Where is the outrage? Where is the justice? Where are the churches?

This brutal assault, dismissed by authorities, excused by superstition, and allowed to go unpunished, is not an isolated tragedy. It is a mirror reflecting Liberia's deeper collapse. What happened to her is what has happened to Liberia itself. Her pain is not just personal, it's national. Just as she was left defenseless, so too is the entire country.

Her suffering reflects a nation buried under crushing poverty, broken schools, failing healthcare, and a total absence of opportunity--entrenched in a system built on indifference and inequality. This is not one girl's horror story; it is the horror story of an entire nation abandoned to survive on its own.

Is this a video of a crime? Absolutely. But more importantly, this is a video of betrayal in its rawest form: a betrayal of dignity, and of the basic obligation to defend and protect. It exposes a system that doesn't just fail the powerless, it abandons them. In a country where people search for signs from God and omens, maybe this video is one. A warning. A mirror. A truth too painful to ignore. That what happened to her is what's happening to us all.

This was a crime committed by ignorant people. At their core, they are not godly, they are cruel. And on Sunday, those same hands that beat this girl will be lifted in church, singing "Jesus Hallelujah" in God's name. With people like this claiming faith, who even needs Satan anymore?

The deeper you dive into this, the clearer it becomes: when do you ever see a so-called warlock or medicine man dragged out and beaten? Almost never. But women and girls are hunted, humiliated, and brutalized for being labeled as witches. Why only go after witches? Because in a male-dominated society, superstition is just another weapon used to control, punish, and silence women.

Who made the accusation? A man--again. A self-proclaimed pastor. A fraud. Maybe she wouldn't sleep with him. Maybe he's trying to build a church or increase membership. And what better way to gain followers than by pretending he can spot witches. Feed ignorant people a lie, give them a scapegoat, and suddenly he's a man of God.

This man is no pastor; he is a criminal hiding behind a Bible. A coward who incited violence, exploited fear, and orchestrated the public torture of a child. He should be arrested, punished, and made to pay compensation. He doesn't speak for God; he speaks for ignorance and fear.

And how exactly could he spot a witch? Is he from that society? He pointed at a powerless girl and called it prophecy. Maybe he's the witch, masquerading as a pastor. He had the power to turn people into a mob of mindless zombies, so who is casting spells on who? If justice means anything in this country, it must make an example of this fraudster. Hiding behind a Bible is no shield from the law.

Also, have you noticed who gets accused of being witches? It's never wealthy women. Never children from privileged homes. It's always the poor. Always the powerless. Always the ones society has forgotten. The victim in this case is poor. Her family lives in poverty. Yet somehow, she's the one with magical powers?

Maybe this is part of why the poor remain poor. Not just because they lack opportunity, though they certainly do, but because they cling to beliefs that poison their minds and tear their communities apart. These superstitions do not protect them. They trap them. Fear of curses. Fear of witches. Fear of things that are not even real. That fear turns them against each other.

When I watched the video, one thing stood out. The mob looked like something from The Walking Dead--a movie about undead people moving without thought or reason. And maybe that is exactly what they are. People are so consumed by fear and ignorance, they are walking through life without purpose. Alive, but dead. Moving, but going nowhere. The only person who was truly alive in that video was the innocent and frightened girl being attacked. The rest were walking dead under the spell of a man pretending to be a man of God.

If we're so committed to chasing witches that don't exist, maybe it's time we start hunting the monsters who actually do exist. With the poverty, suffering, and deprivation in the country today, it won't be hard to find them. They're not hiding. They walk free, steal openly, and smile for the cameras.

Following this twisted logic of those who claim they can spot witches, Liberia must be absolutely infested with witches, casting spells nonstop to keep the country trapped in poverty. After 178 years of independence, just look around. People live in poverty. Going to the hospital is almost like playing Russian roulette--if you can even afford to pay for care.

Without money, you're denied treatment and left to die. With money, the care is so poor, your chances of survival are still dangerously low. It's a cruel double path to death. And yet, churches are everywhere. People pray morning, noon, and night. So how is it that all these prayers haven't been enough to defeat the witches?

Strangely, the people doing the most damage, the ones stealing the country blind, never seem to be cursed. No accusations, no mob violence, no beatings. They live their lives to the fullest. I guess these lucky few are "blessed and highly favored," apparently by God, since the curses never seem to find or touch them. Logically speaking, you'd think the witches would cast spells on the people with the money.

But that's not the case. So, I've come to the conclusion that the people stealing the money are the real witches, casting spells to keep the poor powerless and ignorant while they grow richer.

But logic doesn't exist in Liberia. In this story, the witch is a poor girl, casting spells on other poor people. It would make a great comedy if it wasn't so serious. The entire country seems to be upside down, wrong way around. It's like Dante's Inferno -- a slow, unrelenting version of hell.

People move through it like it's normal. The system is broken, the government does nothing for the people, hope is lost, the future is dead, and still life goes on. No one screams. No one runs. Just quiet suffering, like the damned in Dante's circles, each trapped in their own suffering, too exhausted and too broken to ask why.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Liberia, life isn't really about living. It's about surviving in hell-- because for too many people, that is exactly what Liberia has become. The real question is: how do we climb out of hell? Back into the light.

What will become of this girl? The stigma of being branded a witch will haunt her everywhere she goes. It will destroy her life. This is more than just social rejection, it's almost a death sentence. But maybe, just maybe, there are still good people in Liberia who will step up and help restore this child's future.

Minister Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice, Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, this is your moment. Do your job. Speak out. This crime is not only an attack on one innocent girl; it is an assault on every woman, every child in this country.

So what's the conclusion? Despite the brutality this girl faced, she survived to fight another day. Despite the darkness that hangs over the country, people survive to fight another day. Even in despair, with people trapped in endless, harsh conditions, each representing a different form of hardship and injustice, people are still standing. Still moving. Still trying. That alone is incredible strength -- a powerful energy.

But strength without direction will take you nowhere. Strength needs direction , because direction gives it purpose. It tells you where to go, what to fight for. But to choose a direction, to believe there's somewhere better ahead worth fighting for, that requires hope.

And that's what's missing in Liberia. Without hope, strength is just survival -- survival without purpose. But hope? Hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things. And no good thing ever dies.