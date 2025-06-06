Lesotho: Security Company Owner Found Guilty of Unlawful Possession of Guns

6 June 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Hopolang Mokhopi

A 22-year-old man from Qoaling, Lehlohonolo Tsekoa, has been found guilty of operating his security company, Right Security, using unlicensed firearms.

Tsekoa appeared before Magistrate Nkhethoa Molapo and Crown Prosecutor Thabo Motlomelo in the Maseru Magistrates Court this week, where he was convicted on six counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the charge sheet: "The said accused, on or near Ha Pita in the district of Maseru, did unlawfully and intentionally have in his possession a firearm, to wit: Pump Action S/N MV 49361, without a licence or lawful authorisation, thereby committing the said offence."

Furthermore, on 24 April 2025, Tsekoa unlawfully purchased a Pump Action S/N L2482959 and four pump-action cartridges.

On 18 April 2025, near the Industrial Area Police Station in Maseru, he also acquired a MAG 7 S/N M100-6384 and three live rounds of ammunition.

On 24 April 2025, near the Maseru Central Charge Office, he purchased another Pump Action (serial number rusted off) and a 9mm Luka S/N B85633.On the same day, he purchased another Pump Action S/N HV610G4A along with five live rounds.

The charges were read to him in Sesotho, a language he understands. Magistrate Molapo advised him of his right to apply for bail and to legal representation of his choice.

Tsekoa pleaded guilty to all charges.

In his plea for mitigation, Tsekoa asked the court for leniency, explaining that he found the firearms already in use by his late mother, who had hired them. He said he only completed the purchases when he took over the company following her death. He promised not to repeat the offence, acknowledging that he now understands the legal implications.

Crown Prosecutor Motlomelo did not oppose the plea in mitigation.

In delivering his sentence, Magistrate Molapo said he took into account that the accused was a first-time offender, had pleaded guilty and did not waste the court's time.

Tsekoa was sentenced to M1000 or one year imprisonment for each of the six counts, with the sentences to run concurrently. This means he had to pay M6000 to avoid jail.

