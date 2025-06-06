Liberia: Mines Minister Joins Global Leaders in Ghana for 'Mining in Motion' Summit

Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye, has joined regional, continental and global counterparts in the Ghanaian Capital, Accra, to participate in the 2025 'Mining in Motion' summit, aiming to address problems in the Artisanal Small Scale Gold Mining sector.

Minister Paye and fellow participants were joined on day-1 of the ongoing summit by Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, who delivered special remarks during official opening ceremonies of the conference on Monday, June 2, 2025. The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ascended the throne in 1999 and is still serving as the political and spiritual head of the Asante people is also attending the summit, as well as Ghana's former President, John Kufour, were among the many dignitaries at the opening proceedings.

The gathering of mining executives in Ghana is seeking to address several crosscutting concerns surrounding improvements in mineral trade, Ghana and Africa's mining governance - reviewing and strengthening the mining code, and mechanisms to control and combat illicit financial flows in the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector. Global sector players from India, the World Bank Group, and World Gold Council, among others are participating in the 'Mining in Motion' summit in Accra.

Through break-up sessions and panel discussions, Minister Wilmot Paye and the other participants are utilizing peer-reviews and experience-sharing to find answers and solutions to having a vibrant and sustainable small scale mining sector in Africa. The Ministry of Mines and Energy will provide further details as the summit progresses in Ghana.