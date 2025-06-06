Liberia: Mines Minister Joins Global Leaders in Ghana for 'Mining in Motion' Summit

6 June 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye, has joined regional, continental and global counterparts in the Ghanaian Capital, Accra, to participate in the 2025 'Mining in Motion' summit, aiming to address problems in the Artisanal Small Scale Gold Mining sector.

Minister Paye and fellow participants were joined on day-1 of the ongoing summit by Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, who delivered special remarks during official opening ceremonies of the conference on Monday, June 2, 2025. The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ascended the throne in 1999 and is still serving as the political and spiritual head of the Asante people is also attending the summit, as well as Ghana's former President, John Kufour, were among the many dignitaries at the opening proceedings.

The gathering of mining executives in Ghana is seeking to address several crosscutting concerns surrounding improvements in mineral trade, Ghana and Africa's mining governance - reviewing and strengthening the mining code, and mechanisms to control and combat illicit financial flows in the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector. Global sector players from India, the World Bank Group, and World Gold Council, among others are participating in the 'Mining in Motion' summit in Accra.

Through break-up sessions and panel discussions, Minister Wilmot Paye and the other participants are utilizing peer-reviews and experience-sharing to find answers and solutions to having a vibrant and sustainable small scale mining sector in Africa. The Ministry of Mines and Energy will provide further details as the summit progresses in Ghana.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.