Liberia's Path to Renewal - President Joseph N. Boakai's 18-Month Legacy of Evidence-Based Governance

Liberia's economy has experienced a remarkable resurgence under the leadership of President Joseph N. Boakai. In the 18 months since taking office, his administration has implemented bold fiscal and economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, enhancing domestic resource mobilization, and creating a conducive environment for investment and inclusive growth.

One of the most significant indicators of this turnaround is the real GDP growth, which climbed to 5.1% in 2024 from a lower trajectory in previous years, signaling renewed investor confidence and improved economic activity.

Forecasts for 2025 remain optimistic, with projections estimating GDP growth to rise further to 5.8%, driven by expansions in agriculture, construction, and the services sector.

Equally noteworthy is the administration's success in containing inflation. The inflation rate declined from a high of 10.1% in 2023 to 7.7% at the end of 2024, with projections showing it will reach 6.0% by the close of 2025.

This is largely attributed to prudent monetary policies and improved fiscal discipline that have stabilized the exchange rate and bolstered market confidence. Stabilizing the cost of living has had tangible benefits for ordinary Liberians, improving household purchasing power and reducing pressure on essential goods.

A historic milestone was achieved with domestic revenue collection reaching $695.3 million in 2024--a 12% increase over the previous year. This uptick was made possible through the introduction of a Value-Added Tax (VAT) system, which broadened the tax base and improved compliance.

Additionally, modernization of the tax administration through digital platforms has minimized leakages and enhanced efficiency in revenue mobilization. The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has been empowered to leverage data analytics and real-time monitoring to enforce tax laws more effectively, resulting in better collection outcomes.

The timely passage of the 2025 national budget, amounting to $880.7 million, reflects the administration's commitment to sound public financial management. This budget prioritizes essential services such as health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, ensuring that public funds are directed toward impactful and high-return development initiatives.

The transparency and participatory nature of the budget process have also garnered praise from development partners, civil society, and private sector stakeholders alike.

Beyond fiscal discipline, the Boakai administration has launched reforms to support entrepreneurship, improve the ease of doing business, and attract foreign direct investment (FDI). These include streamlined licensing procedures, reduced bureaucratic red tape, and the establishment of economic zones to spur industrial growth.

Through partnerships with the private sector and international financial institutions, the government is fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation and job creation for Liberia's youthful population.

President Boakai's economic agenda is not only forward-looking but also inclusive, as it seeks to lift vulnerable groups out of poverty. Social protection programs and rural financial inclusion initiatives are being scaled up, ensuring that economic growth translates into shared prosperity. As Liberia positions itself as a regional economic player, the foundation laid by the Boakai administration signals a new era of fiscal resilience and sustainable development.

Infrastructure and Energy: Building the Foundations for Growth

Infrastructure development has been at the heart of President Boakai's vision to transform Liberia into a modern, connected, and productive nation. The government has prioritized roads, bridges, energy, and digital connectivity as enablers of socio-economic growth and national unity.

In just 18 months, the administration has made substantial headway by rehabilitating and upgrading over 783 kilometers of major roads across the country. These include key transport corridors in the southeastern and north-central regions, drastically improving access to remote communities and facilitating regional trade.

Among the flagship projects is the expansion of the Roberts International Airport Road, which is set to enhance mobility, reduce congestion, and improve access to the country's main international gateway. Likewise, the Sanniquellie to Logatuo Road Project nearing completion, will connect Liberia to neighboring Côte d'Ivoire and strengthen sub regional trade under the ECOWAS framework.

The Ministry of Public Works has adopted a decentralized project monitoring approach, ensuring that road infrastructure projects are completed on schedule and meet quality standards.

To complement road development, the administration is investing in bridges, culverts, and feeder roads that are vital for rural-urban linkages. These interventions are expected to reduce post-harvest losses, promote agricultural commercialization, and improve market access for farmers. The infrastructure drive is being supported through a blend of domestic revenues, concessional loans, and public-private partnerships.

In the energy sector, the government has launched an ambitious plan to electrify 100,000 households annually, aiming to increase national electricity access to 75% by 2030. Currently, Liberia's electricity access rate is among the lowest in the region, but that is changing rapidly. One of the cornerstone projects is the construction of a 20-megawatt solar power plant in Montserrado County. Slated for completion in October 2025, the facility will provide clean, renewable energy to thousands of homes, schools, and health centers.

Moreover, the Boakai administration is expanding the national grid and mini-grid systems through collaboration with the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and international partners. These efforts include upgrading distribution infrastructure, reducing technical losses, and promoting the use of prepaid metering systems. In rural areas, solar home systems and mini-grids are being deployed to close the energy gap and support small-scale businesses.

Digital infrastructure is another critical area of investment. The government is expanding broadband coverage and strengthening ICT infrastructure to promote digital inclusion. Efforts are underway to equip schools with internet access, digitize government services, and enhance cybersecurity.

These investments aim to create a knowledge-based economy and prepare Liberia for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Through its integrated approach to infrastructure and energy development, the Boakai administration is laying the physical and digital foundations needed to spur industrialization, enhance resilience to climate change, and unlock Liberia's economic potential for generations to come.

Human Capital Development: Investing in Health and Education

President Boakai's administration has remained committed to strengthening Liberia's human capital, despite shifting donor dynamics. In the education sector, the government has taken decisive steps by clearing over $1 million in scholarship arrears and continuing the national school feeding program with a $1 million allocation to combat classroom hunger.

Though USAID has recently withdrawn its financial support to Liberia, affecting the $75 million foundational learning project, the administration is taking proactive measures to sustain momentum in educational reform and service delivery.

The government is exploring alternative financing mechanisms rooted in domestic resource mobilization to address the loss of external funding. A central component of this effort is the implementation of a national strategy to combat Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and reduce the size of the informal sector, as recommended in the recently published study, "Evaluating the Liberia Revenue Code: A Strategic Framework for Combating Illicit Financial Flows and the Informal Sector. This approach aims to improve tax compliance, formalize economic activity, and redirect recovered revenues to critical sectors such as education and health.

In the health sector, the government continues to prioritize maternal and child health, expand vaccination coverage, and operationalize innovative initiatives like the Community Pharmacy program to improve access to medicines in underserved communities.

Additionally, the administration has committed to major infrastructure investments, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art Cardiothoracic Center at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and the construction of a $16 million National Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratory in Margibi County. These facilities will enhance diagnostic capacity and reduce the burden on overseas referrals.

Through adaptive leadership and strategic fiscal reforms, President Boakai's administration is demonstrating resilience and innovation in safeguarding Liberia's human capital development agenda.

Governance and Anti-Corruption: Upholding Integrity and Accountability

A hallmark of President Boakai's tenure is the unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. The launch of the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) ensures real-time monitoring of government ministries and agencies, fostering a culture of ethical governance.

In a decisive move against corruption, over 450 government officials were suspended for failing to declare their assets, including key ministers. Additionally, the administration introduced National Consultancy Policy Guidelines to enhance efficiency and accountability in public sector consultancy services.

Justice and Reconciliation: Addressing Past Injustices

In a landmark effort to promote justice, national reconciliation, and the rule of law, President Joseph N. Boakai has taken the bold step of establishing a war crimes court to address atrocities committed during Liberia's brutal civil conflicts.

This decision, implemented through a historic executive order, marks a significant departure from decades of impunity and aligns with the key recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The court is designed to prosecute individuals responsible for gross human rights violations, including war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 1989 and 2003.

The establishment of the war crimes court has been widely welcomed by civil society, human rights advocates, and international observers as a courageous move toward accountability and justice. By confronting the painful legacy of the past, President Boakai's administration is creating a foundation for genuine reconciliation and national unity.

Victims and survivors of the civil war now have a renewed sense of hope that justice will be served and that the wounds of the past can begin to heal. This initiative also sends a strong signal that no one is above the law and that Liberia is committed to building a society grounded in human rights and democratic values.

International Partnerships: Rebuilding Global Confidence

President Boakai's administration has made remarkable strides in restoring Liberia's global reputation and strengthening international partnerships. These efforts have culminated in renewed trust and financial commitments from major multilateral and bilateral partners.

A major highlight of this renewed engagement is the successful negotiation of a $210 million financing package under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility. This support underscores international confidence in Liberia's economic management and reform agenda.

In addition to the IMF support, Liberia has secured over $500 million in commitments from key development partners such as the World Bank, the European Union, and the African Development Bank. These funds are being channeled into critical areas, including infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, and governance reforms. Such partnerships have not only provided vital financial resources but have also fostered knowledge sharing, institutional capacity building, and technical cooperation.

Another major milestone is Liberia's requalification for eligibility under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. This recognition signals a turning point in Liberia's governance and accountability metrics and positions the country to benefit from additional investments in energy, roads, and public sector reform. These international engagements reflect President Boakai's strategic diplomacy and commitment to transparent and results-oriented leadership on the global stage.

Conclusion: A Nation on the Rise

President Joseph N. Boakai's first 18 months in office have been characterized by decisive action, strategic reforms, and a clear vision for Liberia's future. Through evidence-based policies and a commitment to inclusive development, the administration is laying the groundwork for a prosperous and equitable Liberia. The nation stands at a pivotal crossroads where visionary leadership, citizen engagement, and international solidarity converge to drive transformation.

This moment calls for every Liberian at home and abroad to rally behind the progress being made.

We must support policies that champion fiscal responsibility, demand transparency, and invest in our youth, women, and underserved communities. Now is the time for the private sector to invest boldly, for development partners to deepen collaboration, and for civil society to stand as stewards of accountability and innovation.

Let us forge ahead together, united in purpose and hopeful in spirit to build a Liberia that thrives on peace, sustainability, and shared prosperity. Our strength lies not only in policies and reforms, but in the unwavering belief that Liberia can and will rise. The Boakai administration has ignited the flame. It is now up to all of us to fuel the fire of national renewal.

About the Author

Dr. Bonokai G. B. Gould, ChE, is a respected lecturer at the University of Liberia, specializing in macroeconomic policy and sustainable development. He has done a lot of research, which focuses on building economic self-reliance in post-conflict economies.