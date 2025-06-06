Kenya: KCB Golf Series Heads to Ruiru Sports Club.

NAIROBI — Ruiru Sports Club will host the 11th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour as golfers compete for the top prizes and a chance to qualify for the tour's grand finale.

The tournament will see 280 top amateur golfers converge at the par 72 course, with the winning team qualifying for the grand finale slated for December 5.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Lady Captain Rhoda Mukami said they are expecting a full house on Saturday.

"We are expecting a huge field on Saturday. Ruiru has become a hub for corporate golf events in recent years. This has largely been driven by our commitment to golfing excellence, ensuring that our course is in the best condition to host events of this magnitude. Ruiru Sports Club and KCB share a strong relationship. Both institutions have the best interests at heart for the growth of the game," Mukami said.

Last weekend, two teams from Karen Country Club qualified for the grand finale.

They include Rose Njendu, Mutheu Ngunze, Elizabeth Kimkung, Rosemary Njogu, Atsango Lwande, Monica Kipchumba, Rebecca Juma and Violet Luchendo.

Speaking at the same time, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said this year's edition has witnessed increased number of participants.

"We are steadfast in our resolve to advance the game of golf in the country. Through the 2025 KCB East Africa Golf Tour, we have reached over 1,500 participants and over 1,000 juniors through the golf clinics that ran concurrently with the series. This is part of our larger plan to strengthen regional unity, democratize the sport and bolster socio-economic development," Gichuru said.

Golfer Paul Kamau, who recently triumphed at the 18-hole course during a corporate golf tournament will be eager to replicate his heroics at the KCB tourney.

Long-hitting Susan Kanyora will also participate in the competition, among other talented golfers.