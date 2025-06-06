Namibia: Chinese Investor, Katima Businessman Clash

Katima Mulilo — A fierce land ownership dispute has erupted in the heart of Katima Mulilo between a local businessman Harris Maswau and a Chinese investor operating under the company Wenxi Investment.

Both parties are claiming rightful ownership of a lucrative commercial plot between the Natis and Petrosol service station.

The two parties are all armed with official documents to prove their claims.

Maswau, a Namibian entrepreneur and garage owner, said he legally purchased the plot from the Katima Mulilo Town Council in 2020.

He alleges that he was charged N$300 per square meter, which totalled to approximately N$680 000 for his portion of the land.

"I was given this plot in 2020, and have documentation signed by the CEO of the town council himself," he stated.

He added that the land was meant to be his new operating base after being evicted from a previous location near a school in 2006 due to complaints about noise and pollution.

"I've been waiting patiently for them to finalise the land so I could operate," he said. "But instead, I returned to find that a Chinese company has already begun construction on my plot - without my knowledge and any revocation notice," he said.

Maswau has since started relocating his workshop to the disputed piece of land.

The Chinese investor, only identified as 'Junior', representing Wenxi Investment, also claims legal ownership of the property.

"I only saw these guys yesterday moving their vehicles here. I have documents from the town council showing I bought the land. I was told the issue has already been resolved," Junior said.

Maswau, however, disputed this claim.

He alleged that not only was his 2.0 portion included in the land sold to the Chinese investor, but that the council sold all four subdivided portions - including his - to Wenxi Investment.

He accused the town council of double-dealing and discrimination.

Maswau claimed that while he was charged N$300 per square metre, the Chinese company paid only N$10 per square metre.

"This is not just a land issue. This is a justice issue," he argued.

"I have Namibian workers who were retrenched when I lost my space. Now I'm fighting for my livelihood and theirs. If the Chinese can construct while there's a dispute, then I have the same right to move my vehicles and start building my shelters," he reacted.

Despite Maswau's claims and documents, Katima Mulilo Town Council CEO Raphael Liswaniso appeared unaware of the situation.

"I don't know of any dispute," he responded upon inquiry yesterday.

"The only person or entity who was officially allocated that plot by the council is Wenxi Investment. I've never had anyone come to my office with this issue of land dispute," Liswaniso maintained.