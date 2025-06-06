Kenya: KRA Clarifies New Vehicle Valuation List After Six-Year Hiatus

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified its implementation of a revised Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) list for used motor vehicles, the first comprehensive update since 2019.

The move follows a six-year gap and reflects significant shifts in Kenya's automotive market and broader economic landscape.

In a public statement, KRA noted that the updated CRSP list accounts for recent fluctuations in exchange rates, increases in import and excise duty rates, and the introduction of new vehicle models into the Kenyan market.

The revision, it said, was guided by feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including the Kenya Auto Bazaar Association and the Car Importers Association of Kenya.

The CRSP list is central to how taxes are calculated for imported used cars and is based on international standards set by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

These standards are incorporated into Kenyan law through the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA), 2004.

The taxman also highlighted that the updated 2025 list now includes more than 5,200 distinct vehicle models, up from about 3,000 in 2019.

Unlike the previous list, which focused largely on engine size and drivetrain configuration, the new CRSP incorporates detailed vehicle specifications such as trim levels and performance features to improve accuracy.

KRA acknowledged some gaps in the list, citing limited availability of data on newer vehicle models from traditional valuation sources like Japanese Yearbooks and Goo-net.

However, it assured the public that efforts are underway to expand and refine the list further in consultation with technical experts and data providers.

The update comes after a previously attempted revision in 2020 was halted by legal challenges. With economic shifts--such as the weakening of the Kenyan shilling from Sh100 to around Sh130 per US dollar and higher duty rates--KRA says this revision was both necessary and timely.

The authority expects the new CRSP list to enhance transparency, reduce disputes in vehicle valuation, and align tax assessments with current market realities.