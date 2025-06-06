Kenya: Police Destroy 360 Litres of Illicit Liquor in a Raid On a Hideout Along River Chania

6 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Police in Nyeri have destroyed 360 litres of illicit liquor, identified as kangara, following a raid along the banks of River Chania.

The operation, conducted on June 5 by officers from Kangemi Police Post in collaboration with the Area Chief of Thunguma Location, targeted a concealed brewing site hidden within dense thickets near the river.

"No suspects were apprehended at the scene," the police said in a statement.

"However, the illicit brew was destroyed on-site, and the containers used were also rendered unusable."

The National Police Service (NPS) reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing crackdown on illegal alcohol, vowing to leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities linked to the production or sale of illegal alcohol in their communities.

According to authorities, the bust in Nyeri is part of a broader national campaign involving multi-agency raids targeting both the production and distribution networks of illicit alcohol.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.