Kenya: Police Destroy 360 Litres of Illicit Liquor in a Raid On a Hideout Along River Chania

Nairobi — Police in Nyeri have destroyed 360 litres of illicit liquor, identified as kangara, following a raid along the banks of River Chania.

The operation, conducted on June 5 by officers from Kangemi Police Post in collaboration with the Area Chief of Thunguma Location, targeted a concealed brewing site hidden within dense thickets near the river.

"No suspects were apprehended at the scene," the police said in a statement.

"However, the illicit brew was destroyed on-site, and the containers used were also rendered unusable."

The National Police Service (NPS) reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing crackdown on illegal alcohol, vowing to leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities linked to the production or sale of illegal alcohol in their communities.

According to authorities, the bust in Nyeri is part of a broader national campaign involving multi-agency raids targeting both the production and distribution networks of illicit alcohol.