Namibia: Former Coach Khaebes Follows Netball Action From Afghanistan

Former coach of Otjozontjupa Nampol, Marvellous Quency Khaebes, who is now based in Afghanistan due to work commitments says she enjoyed watching some matches which were streamed by New Era last weekend.

Khaebes said streaming is the way to go and that even though she is thousand of miles away, she remains incredibly proud of netball in Namibia and the spirit that the MTC Netball Namibia Premier League brings to the game.

"Live streaming of the games is the way to go. It keeps me connected to home and the sport I love so much. Watching from here is both exciting and bittersweet. Not being physically present is difficult, but my heart is always on the court, especially with the Otjozondjupa Nampol team. Sometimes, I even coach over the phone at halftime; the coach puts the phone on speaker so I can share a few words of motivation with the players. I am truly grateful to New Era for making it possible to stay connected and informed despite the distance. "Supporting the league from Afghanistan is a powerful reminder of how sport unites us, regardless of distance. I am looking forward to the 2025 season which surely should be exciting. I will be back home in July after two years in Afghanistan. I am looking forward to that and maybe even commentate on some games. Being part of the United Nations in this part of the world is truly remarkable. I have witnessed incredible strength in the face of adversity, which has profoundly shaped my perspective on global solidarity and the importance of technology. The reality here is a reminder that not everyone enjoys the same privileges we sometimes take for granted," she added.