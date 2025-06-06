Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Authorizes Killing of 50 Elephants to Manage Population

Zimbabwe has approved the controlled killing of 50 elephants in the Save Valley Conservancy to manage rising elephant populations

Zimbabwe has approved the controlled killing of 50 elephants in the Save Valley Conservancy to manage rising elephant populations and reduce escalating human-wildlife conflict, according to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks). This marks the country's first authorized elephant cull since 1988.

Authorities stressed that the action is not an indiscriminate slaughter but a targeted population management measure. The meat will be distributed to local communities, while ivory from the culled elephants will be retained by the state and stored by ZimParks.

Zimbabwe hosts the second-largest elephant population in the world, after neighboring Botswana, with tens of thousands of elephants spread across reserves like Hwange National Park and Save Valley. Officials say increasing numbers have strained ecosystems and intensified encounters between wildlife and rural populations.

The decision to cull elephants underscores the complex balance between wildlife conservation and human livelihoods in Southern Africa. While elephant populations have rebounded in countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana, their growth has triggered crop destruction, community threats, and environmental degradation. Zimbabwe's move to reintroduce elephant population control, through what it calls planned management, is likely to reignite debates around ethical conservation, especially as elephants remain a vulnerable species globally. With meat distribution framed as a local benefit and ivory seized as state property, the policy also highlights the country's attempts to link conservation to community development. Still, the practice remains controversial among international conservation groups, who argue that alternative strategies like translocation, eco-tourism revenue sharing, and non-lethal deterrents should take precedence.