South Africa: Condolences Following the Passing of Former President of Zambia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences following the passing of former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

"On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to President Lungu's family and to the nation and government of the Republic of Zambia led by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema," said the Presidency in a statement on Friday.

President Lungu passed away on Thursday, 5 June 2025, in a Pretoria hospital where he had been receiving treatment for a number of weeks.

"As regional compatriots, South Africans are standing by the people of Zambia in this difficult moment. We have had the duty and privilege in recent weeks to care for a leader from our region whom we embraced as a brother and friend.

"We therefore share the grief and loss experienced at this time by the Lungu family, as well as the Zambian nation. May his soul rest in peace," said President Ramaphosa.

President Lungu passed away at the age of 68.