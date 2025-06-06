Rwanda: Kayonza Expands Eye Care With Mobile Clinics, School Screenings, Surgeries

Kayonza District has launched an eye care campaign to tackle avoidable blindness and vision impairment, particularly in the most affected rural areas.

The initiative includes mobile eye clinics, school screenings, and cataract surgeries. It aims to improve early detection and treatment of vision problems in communities with limited access to eye care services.

Speaking during the 2025 Kayonza Open Day, on June 6, the Governor of Eastern Province, Pudence Rubingisa, urged ophthalmologists and other eye care service providers to conduct routine visits to schools and villages. He said early intervention is key to preventing long-term damage, especially in children.

"We are very grateful to the healthcare providers who showcased their work," he said. "We've urged ophthalmologists to draw up schedules and visit schools. There are children with undiagnosed eye problems, and their parents often don't realize it. Left untreated, these conditions can worsen and become harder to manage."

Eastern Province has the country's highest number of people affected by vision impairment. A recent rapid assessment of avoidable blindness exercise by Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) showed that more than 4,000 people are blind, and over 10,000 have mild vision problems in the region.

Residents have welcomed the rollout of mobile services in the region. Aman Havugimana, a resident of Nyagatovu Cell in Mukarange Sector, said traveling long distances to Gahini Hospital is unaffordable for many.

"Eye checkups are out of reach for people in remote areas. These mobile clinics will really help," he said.

Gahini Hospital, the only facility in the province with one resident ophthalmologist, is leading the campaign in partnership with the district. Hospital data shows that cataracts, a common eye condition where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, causing vision to become blurred or hazy, are the most common condition treated, especially among people over 45.

Jules Valente Muvunyi, the Project Manager of Eye Care Projects at Gahini Hospital, said cataracts remains the leading condition treated, particularly among those over 45.

"In the past two years, we've conducted around 760 cataract surgeries," he noted. "Among children under 15 years, eye allergies triggered by environmental factors like dust and weather changes are most common. Prevention is crucial--eye hygiene and avoiding dust go a long way."

In just two weeks, Gahini Hospital, in partnership with the district, screened nearly 1,540 students across 13 primary and secondary schools.

"Most of the issues were manageable with medication or counselling at the school level," Muvunyi said.

"However, 64 students required further treatment, and 17 have already followed up."

Muvunyi recommends eye checkups at least twice a year.

The district's efforts are part of a broader development agenda. Over Rwf7 billion has been invested in local services by development partners.

These interventions resulted in a drop in Kayonza's poverty rate from 51% in 2017 to 36% in 2024, according to the latest EICV7 report.

The district's Joint Action Development Forum (JADF) Director, Sam Gahigana, said the success stems from focusing on urgent needs and sustainable solutions.

"For instance, if a teen mother is supported with basic needs, we encourage partners to also equip her with skills for self-reliance. We prioritize folks with urgent needs but aim to eventually reach everyone," he said.

According to the Mayor of Kayonza District, John Bosco Nyemazi, plans are underway to transform Gahini Hospital into a central hub for comprehensive eye care services in Eastern Province.

"It is poised to offer diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation for blind and visually impaired individuals," he said.