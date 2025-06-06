Zimbabwe: Jailed Bogus Doctor Swindled Prospective Nurse Trainees U.S.$8,000

A BULAWAYO man, who posed as a qualified medical doctor, has been convicted of multiple fraud and sentenced to an effective 42 months' imprisonment.

The accused person, 29-year-old Prosper Taurai Vanhuvaone, appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court on charges involving false representation as a registered medical doctor and agent facilitating certificates of sponsorship (CoS).

Court heard that between February and September 2024, Vanhuvaone orchestrated a calculated scheme to exploit vulnerable individuals at Mpilo Central Hospital and in Bulawayo's central business district.

Masquerading as a medical practitioner, the offender misled several 'clients' into paying him money on the promise that he would secure places for nurse training at Mpilo Central Hospital. He also lied that he could process CoS for qualified nurses intending to secure employment in the United Kingdom (UK).

Following his conviction, the presiding magistrate sentenced Vanhuvaone to 84 months in jail, suspending 18 months for five years on condition of good behaviour. A further 24 months were set aside on condition that he restitutes the complainants US$8,165 by July 30, 2025. He will, therefore, serve an effective 42 months' imprisonment.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said this case sends a strong message to would-be conmen on the dire consequences of fraud, especially when public trust is manipulated for personal gain.