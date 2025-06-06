South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to travel to Canada, Kenanaskis from 14-17 June to attend and participate in the G7 Leaders' Summit.

The theme and purpose of the G7 Leaders discussion is "to explore leadership and collaboration in driving a comprehensive approach to energy security with a focus on technology and innovation, diversification and strengthening critical mineral supply chains and infrastructure and investment".

"The President will use his participation at the summit to engage fellow world leaders towards finding solutions for energy security and related issues linked to South Africa's G20 Presidency.

"This will provide the President with an opportunity to strengthen G7-G20 cooperation," Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Response To Oral Questions in the National Council Of Provinces

President Cyril Ramaphosa will then, on Thursday, 19 June 2025, respond to questions for Oral Reply by members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, in Cape Town.

The Presidential Spokesperson said President Ramaphosa's engagement with the NCOP is a mechanism for Parliament to hold the executive branch of government accountable and to ensure transparency and strengthen constitutional democracy.

30 Years Anniversary of Constitutional Court

On Friday, 20 June 2025, the Judiciary will host a celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of South Africa.

Magwenya said President Ramaphosa is deeply honoured to attend and participate in this occasion and will deliver the keynote address.

"This celebration will reflect on the Court's pivotal role in shaping our constitutional democracy, safeguarding human rights and upholding the rule of law.

"The Constitutional Court of South Africa remains the apex court on constitutional matters, ensuring the proper interpretation, protection, and enforcement of our Constitution," he said.

World Council of Churches Summit in Johannesburg

President Ramaphosa will on Friday, 20 June 2025, present South Africa's reflections on the role of religion and church in addressing domestic and global issues at the World Council of Churches (WCC) Summit in Johannesburg.

The World Council of Churches consists of 352 member churches with over 600 million Christians from 120 countries in the world.

The council works with non-governmental organisations, interreligious leaders and others to seek justice, peace, reconciliation and unity in the world.

"The WCC played a very significant role in campaigning against apartheid in the international community. Its program on combating racism provided an international platform to work against the evils of racism and apartheid in South Africa.

"The WCC efforts to put the issues of South Africa at that time on the international stage were very successful and led to the withdrawal of the Dutch Reformed Church from the WCC, they are now full members of the WCC again," Magwenya said.

SACU Summit

At the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in her capacity as the Chairperson for SACU, President Ramaphosa will attend the 9th Summit of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Heads of State and Government scheduled for 27 June 2025, in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Summit will receive an update from SACU Council of Ministers on the implementation of the SACU Strategic Plan 2022-2027 and the progress made on the process of the re-imagined SACU as adopted by the SACU Heads of State and Government.

The summit will also provide an opportunity for the leaders to engage on geopolitical developments affecting the region.

South Africa will also assume the SACU Chairship from July 2025.

4th International Conference on the Financing for Development

President Ramaphosa will lead South Africa's participating delegation to the 4th International Conference on the Financing for Development Summit that is taking place in Seville on 30 June 2025.

This is at the invitation of the President of Spain Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón and United Nations Secretary - General António Guterres.

This conference aims to address new and emerging issues in financing for development, including the need to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reform the international financial architecture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"South Africa's participation at the Summit aligns with its G20 Presidency objectives of solidarity, equality and sustainability in complementing and supporting the summits' goals of reshaping the global financial system in support of the Sustainable Development Goals," the Presidential Spokesperson said.

On the margins of the 4th Financing for Development Summit, South Africa will convene a side event under the theme: "Forging a common agenda to achieve debt sustainability in developing economies".

"South Africa seeks to advance through cooperation, collaboration and partnership sustainable solutions to tackle high structural deficits and liquidity challenges and extend debt relief to developing economies which disproportionately affect countries in Africa.

"This event will bring together leading voices from various debt-related initiatives to identify synergies and areas of convergence. It will seek consensus and highlight solutions that enjoy broad support," he said. - SAnews.gov.za