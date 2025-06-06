Africa: A Call to Action to End Cholera in Africa By 2030

On 4 June 2025, twenty African Union Member States most affected by cholera convened for an extraordinary high-level meeting, following a call by Africa CDC and under the leadership of H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema, AU Champion on Cholera. This historic gathering of Heads of State and Government marked a turning point in the fight against cholera across the continent.

Leaders endorsed a unified Call-to-Action to eliminate cholera in Africa by 2030--anchored in national ownership, local vaccine production, integrated WASH systems, and coordinated continental response.

Africa CDC is committed to supporting Member States and partners to turn this political resolve into measurable action, securing Africa's health sovereignty and ending cholera once and for all.

Download the Call-to-Action here.