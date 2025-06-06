Africa: New Director of Chatham House Africa Programme Announced

analysis

Tighisti Amare has been appointed to lead our highly respected Africa Programme.

Chatham House is pleased to announce the appointment of Tighisti Amare as Programme Director of its Africa Programme. Tighisti will take up the role in August 2025.

With over 15 years of experience at the Institute, Tighisti has played a pivotal role in shaping the Africa Programme's research agenda and external engagement.

Most recently serving as Deputy Director, she has led major research initiatives, convened high-level dialogues with African and international policymakers, and collaborated extensively with international organizations, civil society, business leaders, media, and academic institutions.

Tighisti will take over the reins of the programme from Dr Alex Vines OBE who is stepping down this year. He led the programme since 2002, building it up to be a recognized and highly respected name and brand across the continent.

Director and CEO of Chatham House Bronwen Maddox said:

'The Africa Programme is a vital part of Chatham House's global research agenda, contributing important perspectives on the continent's political, economic, and strategic developments. Tighisti has been instrumental in shaping its development.

'I am in no doubt that under her able leadership, the programme will continue to deepen understanding of Africa's evolving role in international affairs and global governance during what is a critical and exciting period.'

Tighisti's research interests include Africa in global governance, multilateralism, Africa-Europe relations, geopolitical realignment, and regional integration.

Her recent publications explore African responses to multipolarity, the future of the continent's engagement with the Commonwealth, and the role of soft power in UK-Africa relations.