Congo-Kinshasa: Former South Kivu Governo Joins M23 Cause in Goma

Marcelin Cishambo, the former governor of South Kivu province, has arrived in the North Kivu capital of Goma, the M23 group have said.

Cishambo was accompanied by a delegation of political figures, businessmen, opposition members, and members of the Congolese diaspora, according to Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson for the rebel group, who urged all "patriots to follow suit".

Cishambo's arrival comes at a tense moment in the eastern DR Congo, where political and military dynamics are increasingly intertwined.

The Alliance of the Forces of Change (AFC), associated with the M23 rebel movement, appears to be expanding its influence, calling on citizens and political actors to unite amid plans to capture the strategic town of Pinga in Walikale territory.

Adding to the complexity, former President Joseph Kabila and Rex Kazadi, a previous presidential candidate, have aligned themselves with the rebel ranks.

Kabila, whose tenure as head of state was marked by efforts to stabilise and develop the region, now faces a new role in opposition, alongside Kazadi, intensifying speculation about the future direction of both South Kivu and the broader DR Congo.

Cishambo, who governed South Kivu from 2010 to 2017, is known for his focus on infrastructure development and efforts to address ethnic tensions.

His return to the political forefront, coupled with the involvement of key former leaders in rebel activities, raises critical questions about prospects for peace and stability in this conflict-prone area.