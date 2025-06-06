Congo-Kinshasa: Qatar Offers Proposal in Stalled Peace Talks Between DRC and M23

Qatar has presented a draft peace proposal to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels following months of mediation in Doha. But from Kinshasa, progress looks slow and uncertain.

The two sides said they would consult their leaders before resuming talks, a source briefed on the negotiations told French news agency AFP on Thursday.

However, sources from both the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and M23 camps cast doubt on whether there had been significant progress in the talks so far, speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

"The draft is not recent and has not been updated for over a month," an M23 source, who insisted on anonymity, said. "The draft has nothing to do with what we proposed and takes more into account Kinshasa's expectations."

The source who had been briefed on the negotiations had a more positive take, saying the talks had "entered a deeper phase, with both sides engaging on the core issues underlying the conflict".

Stalled progress

Negotiations between the government and the Congo River Alliance and March 23 Movement rebel alliance (AFC/M23) have stalled in recent weeks, despite the involvement of not only Qatar, but also African countries and the United States.

Fighting in eastern DRC has escalated since January, as the M23 militia advanced to seize the region's two largest cities, raising fears of a wider regional war.

Qatar successfully brokered a surprise meeting in March between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Both leaders called for a ceasefire after the meeting.

An encouraging joint statement was issued on 23 April in Doha, Qatar, which raised the prospect of a truce, but no progress has been made since.

A third round of talks was held in early May, again in the Qatari capital, without any tangible results. AFC/M23 representatives eventually left Doha and returned to Goma.

African leaders and Washington have also been trying to broker a peace deal that would put an end to the conflict, which has roots in the Rwandan genocide, more than three decades ago.

US President Donald Trump's administration is trying to strike a peace accord between DRC and Rwanda - and facilitate billions in Western investment in the region, which is rich in minerals including tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.

Trump's senior adviser for Africa, Massad Boulos, last month said he had spoken with the presidents of both countries and was "awaiting final feedback from both parties".

'A dialogue of the deaf'

RFI's correspondents in the DRC have reported that at least four direct meetings were organised in Doha over the past two months, with discussions also taking place through mediation.

However, one diplomat who is closely following the case told RFI: "It's almost a dialogue of the deaf."

Some DRC delegates are demanding the withdrawal of the AFC/M23 from the towns it controls before there can be further talks.

The AFC/M23 delegates, for their part, are demanding the release of their officials.

The climate remains tense in eastern DRC, with former president Joseph Kabila's presence in Goma creating additional tensions.

Kabila arrived in the rebel-held city of Goma last weekend for talks with locals, according to sources close to him, after declaring he wanted to help end the crisis in the war-ravaged region.

He is suspected by authorities in Kinshasa of wanting to reactivate his networks, particularly in security and regional circles, to further weaken the government of Tshisekedi.

(with newswires)