Somalia: Over 40 Al-Shabaab Leaders and Militants Killed in Targeted Operation - Nisa

Mogadishu — In a meticulously planned joint operation, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), the Somali National Army (SNA), and international partners successfully targeted and eliminated over 40 al-Shabaab operatives in the Ceelhareeri area of Hiiraan region.

The operation, executed with precision, focused on a location where al-Shabaab militants were concealed. In addition to neutralizing the militants, the operation destroyed vehicles utilized by the group.

Among those confirmed killed are Abuu Anas, identified as the head of al-Shabaab's logistics for combat units, and Mohamed Ahmed (Xerow), a senior field commander within the group. Notably, Nuur Cabdi Rooble (Nuunuule), responsible for al-Shabaab operations across Hiiraan, Middle Shabelle, Mudug, and Galgaduud regions, and Commander Jeylaani, a top leader overseeing militant fronts, sustained critical injuries during the operation.

These individuals were believed to be the masterminds behind recent suicide attacks orchestrated by al-Shabaab in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions. The success of this operation significantly disrupts their operational capabilities and undermines their plans against the Somali populace.

The Federal Government of Somalia, in collaboration with its citizens and international allies, remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating al-Shabaab and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and the true essence of Islam.