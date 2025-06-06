Nigerian Grandmother Sacked From Cleaner Job At London University Over 'Misplaced Bracelet'

6 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

A 71-year-old grandmother, Janet Olufunke Damiro is fighting to clear her name after being dismissed from her cleaning job of 13 years at the London School of Economics (LSE), following an allegation that she stole a bracelet.

Damiro, a Nigerian-born cleaner who arrived in the UK in 1971, said she simply forgot to report a bracelet she found while on duty at the university's Saw Swee Hock Student Centre.

She placed it in her purse to keep it safe, intending to return it later.

Speaking to Metro, Janet explained, "I can't sleep. I have never had a bad record or been to HR before in my life. LSE have treated me really badly. It was my only job and I loved working there. I never expected to be suspended or dismissed. I did not steal this thing. If I see any items I always hand them over. This is the first time in my life I have had a problem like this since I came to this country. It is really bugging me."

Janet said she was approached by university management three days after the bracelet went missing.

She immediately returned it and apologised. Despite that, she was suspended and ultimately sacked in late April for gross misconduct.

Now, more than 70 of her colleagues - including three supervisors - have rallied behind her, writing a joint letter to LSE management in support of her character.

The letter reads, "Janet has always conducted herself with integrity and consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic." It also emphasised that they can "confidently speak to her professionalism and dedication."

Her union, United Voices of the World (UVW), is contesting the dismissal and has launched an appeal.

A union spokesperson told Metro: "It is ludicrous and absurd that someone can conclude she was committing an act of theft. It is common sense. If you were to steal an item, you're not going to keep bringing it back to where you've stolen it. Janet is absolutely horrified at the thought that anyone would think she had stolen anything. The level of scrutiny that she has been placed under is totally disproportionate to Janet's cooperation, honesty and track record."

Janet said the situation has left her "broken," jobless, and worried about how she'll pay her rent. "I have been left without a job, without income, and without justice," she said.

LSE has declined to comment while the case remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, LSE students have also shown support, launching a petition demanding her reinstatement. The petition states, "It is deeply disturbing that LSE would seek such sweeping punishment for a minor mistake."

