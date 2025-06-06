Kenya: Harambee Stars Technical Bench Seeking More Talents Ahead of CHAN

NAIROBI — Harambee Stars assistant coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani says they are still prowling around for talented players to add to the national team.

Kimani says the technical bench are keen to build a formidable team for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in August this year.

"As the coach (Benni McCarthy) said earlier on, there is more room for players to come into the team. Those who have been selected this time round have a good opportunity to show the coach what they can do and become a part of the team going forward. That does not shut the door on those who have not made the team this time round...the national team is always a revolving door," Kimani said.

He added: "Any player that is still doing well out there I am pretty sure he will catch the eye of the coach and will be part of the team going forward."

Stars are currently in Morocco preparing for a double international friendly against Chad, first on Saturday (June 7) before meeting again three days later.

Head coach Benni McCarthy named a 25-man squad that majorly consists of local players as he strives to build a side for the upcoming CHAN, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Kimani is delighted by the competitive attitude he has witnessed in training and is confident this will translate into good results when they step onto the pitch against the central Africans.

"The mood in the camp is great and every player that has been selected is trying to give his best. I think they are giving us a very good headache as a technical bench on who to select. Everybody is raring to go and are showing the coach why they deserve to be selected come the friendly against Chad," the former Bandari and Ulinzi Stars head coach said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

McCarthy is still searching for his first win as national team boss, having only been in charge for two games.

His first was a thrilling 3-3 draw against the Gambia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Abidjan in April before losing 2-1 to Gabon in another qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium.

The winless run notwithstanding, the South African has won admirers with the brave attacking style he has tried to implement in the national team, which has been for years more synonymous with a cautious, defensive approach.

Kimani is confident Kenyans are in for a treat and has encouraged them to continue rallying behind them.

"They have always pushed the team...stood by us and supported us. I'd urge them to continue doing the same. The players are giving their best as are the technical bench. I'd urge them to continue supporting the team and I am sure we are not going to disappoint them," he said.