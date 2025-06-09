South Africa: Boksburg Lake Turns Red from Mine Pollution - South African News Briefs - June 9, 2025

Boksburg Lake Turns Red from Mine Pollution

Environmental experts have raised concerns over the long-standing mismanagement of mines that fail to comply with maintenance regulations, reports SABC News. This comes after a public outcry in Boksburg, where residents reported their local lake turning rusty red due to suspected acid mine drainage. Boksburg Lake has been plagued by discoloured water, a foul odour, and dead fish, with residents saying the pollution is affecting their health and daily lives. They said they can no longer open their windows due to the persistent smell from the lake. The lake has deteriorated into what residents now call a health hazard. Environmental expert Bobby Peek, from the advocacy group Ground Work, said that the problem is widespread and reflects a broader crisis in the country. Residents are now pleading for some form of intervention to resolve what they describe as an environmental disaster at the Boksburg Lake.

Limpopo Police Bust Cross-Border Smuggling Ring

Limpopo police scored a significant victory against cross-border smuggling after intercepting a truck near the Polokwane weighbridge carrying stolen goods worth approximately R3 million, reports EWN. The truck, traveling from Cape Town to Malawi, was found to be loaded with car parts, disassembled motorcycles, and other stolen items linked to thefts across the Western Cape. Four foreign nationals, aged between 37 and 50, were arrested. The operation was carried out by the anti-smuggling task team in collaboration with private law enforcement. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe hailed the arrests as a major victory in disrupting sophisticated criminal networks operating across South Africa's borders.

Robbery Suspect Shot Dead in Bellville South

Western Cape police have launched an investigation after a suspected robber was shot and killed during a failed robbery in Bellville South, reports EWN. Police said that a man allegedly attempted to rob another man but was fatally shot when the intended victim drew a licensed firearm and opened fire. Officers arrived at the scene to find the suspect dead. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that the man who fired the shots reported the incident to Bellville South SAPS and remained at the scene. A case of murder has been registered as investigations continue.

