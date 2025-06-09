South Africa: Snow, Storms and Freezing Rain to Hit South Africa On Monday

The South African Weather Service warned of severe weather, including snow in the south and rare snowfall in parts of Gauteng.

Emergency teams are on alert as temperatures drop below freezing and commuters return home after the Comrades Marathon.

A bitter blast is sweeping across the nation tonight, bringing with it a significant drop in temperatures. Get ready for a cold night ahead, with single-digit temperatures forecasted for various parts of the country.

The South African Weather Service has warned of widespread snow in the southern parts of the country and rare snowfall in Gauteng. Snow in Johannesburg is extremely rare. The last major snowfall there was in August 2012.

All provinces are expected to experience a dramatic drop in temperature, except Limpopo. Most areas will drop to single digits, and some could fall below freezing.

Forecasters say damaging waves, severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain are also expected. The dangerous weather could cause slippery roads, power outages and major travel delays.

The warning comes just as thousands of runners head home from the Comrades Marathon this weekend, sparking fears of traffic chaos.

Emergency teams in Johannesburg are already on high alert. The city's Emergency Management Services has urged people to stay safe when using heaters and other appliances, as many winter fires and accidents are caused by unsafe use of these devices.

"People must be careful and make sure their heating equipment is working properly," a spokesperson said.

Travellers have been urged to pack emergency supplies like food, water and blankets in case they get stuck on the road in heavy snow or rain.

This latest storm is being caused by a cut-off low system which is expected to hit hard early next week.

Meanwhile, both the City of Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg have warned its residents to keep safe.

Spokesperson William Tladi said winter is characterised by its extreme cold weather whereby temperatures are reduced to minimal levels. In some instances, they might reach sub-zero levels with possibilities of snow fall.

"Such conditions have negative effects on lives, human settlements, infrastructures and other essential services which often impact negatively on municipal services and economic systems," he said.