Zimbabwe: 'Embrace Culture of Responsible Waste Disposal and Recycling for a Clean, Safe and Healthy Environment' - Mnangagwa

HARARE waste collection crisis will soon be over as Geo Pomona Waste Sorting Plant, vehicles and equipment were commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare this Thursday.

Addressing government officials, investors and Zanu PF supporters at the Geo Pomona waste management dump site in Borrowdale, President Mnangagwa warned Zimbabweans to desist from illegal dumping.

"As we roll out the modern waste collection system, I urge all of us Zimbabweans to desist from illegal dumping.

"Let us embrace a culture of responsible waste disposal, recycling, and environmental stewardship in order to realise our goal of a clean, safe, and healthy environment," President Mnangagwa said.

He said the waste collection crisis, particularly in the capital city of Harare has had dire consequences ranging from environmental degradation to public health risks, among other negative impacts.

"We have seen outbreaks of diseases, a situation that is wholly unacceptable. Such conditions must become a thing of the past. The plant and the trucks we are commissioning today mark a turning point in our quest towards efficiency in wasteanagement.

"Therefore, in line with Vision 2030, my government will continue to prioritize the creation of clean, safe and modern urban environments, which are engines of economic growth. I am, therefore, pleased with the acquisition and deployment of 45 refuse trucks and 100 skip bins by Geo Pomona, with more on the way to come.

"Congratulations, Pomona. Through the pages of this equipment, we must see the waste management system being capacitated to efficiently and consistently collect waste across all parts of Harare," Mnangagwa said.

He also urged all the players in all towns and cities to take a leaf from such initiatives towards improving waste management in the country.

Referring to the Geo Pomona waste sorting plant, the President described it as a "beacon of nation's potential."

"The facility is a beacon of our national potential. It represents how infrastructure, when aligned to a national vision, can transform lives, protect the environment, and drive economic growth. It is important to note that waste is not just waste.

"Waste is actually a resource. With this modern sorting facility, recyclable materials can be recovered, repurposed, and reintegrated into the economy," he said.

Mnangagwa added that waste sorting plant is a critical enabler of the Waste to Energy Project, which will soon contribute between 16 and 22 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

"This is a solution that exemplifies innovation and modernisation."

He acknowledged the management and the staff of Geo- Pomona waste management led by its CEO Delish Nguwaya for their clarity of role, not only towards a greener planet but also advancing the realisation of national development goals.

"Your accomplishments thus far are applauded and inspirational to others in our region and continent. However, the responsibility of waste management does not lie with Geo Pomona alone. It is the duty of every Zimbabwean."

The event coincided with the World Environment Day celebrations Thursday as Zimbabweans joined the rest of the world in celebrating their shared mission of protecting the environment for the present and future generations.

The Geo Pomona Waste Management, (Private) Limited is a product of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) venture involving the Harare City Council.