Nigeria: NiMet Predicts Three-Day Rains, Thunderstorms Across Nigeria From Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja envisaged morning thunderstorms on Sunday with moderate rains over parts of Taraba and Adamawa in the northern region.

"In the afternoon/evening hours, there are prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Gombe and Bauchi.

"In the North-Central region, cloudy morning is expected over the region.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Plateau States.

"In the southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected during the morning hours," it said.

According to it, rain showers are anticipated over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States later in the day.

The agency anticipated morning thunderstorms on Monday with rains over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara and Bauchi States in the northern region.

It predicted thunderstorms with rains over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Bauchi and Kaduna States later in the day."In the North-Central region, morning thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

"In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, and Benue States.

"In the southern region, there are prospects of morning rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States," it said.

It anticipated rain showers over most parts of the region later in the day.

"For Tuesday, in the northern region, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Zamfara and Kaduna States in the morning period.

"In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe and Borno States.

"In the North-Central region, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Niger, Plateau and Benue States during the morning period.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Kwara and Plateau States," it said.

NiMet predicted morning rains over parts of Lagos and Bayelsa states in the Southern region. The agency envisaged rain over all the states in the day.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

According to NiMet, people should ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision and avoid driving under heavy rain.

"Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

"Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

"Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

"Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet," it added.

(NAN)