Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Rubbishes Swapo Rift Rumours, Says Unity Intact

Swapo president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has dismissed claims of a rift between her and secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, reaffirming unity within the party's leadership.

Party insiders, however, claim the president appeared distant from the party, following her recent familiarisation tour across the Southern African Development Community region.

The last Swapo-related event Nandi-Ndaitwah attended was the party's 65th anniversary celebration in April.

During this time, sources claim Shaningwa has been strengthening her position within the party, influencing members on the election of regional council and local authority candidates for November's polls.

"If she leaves the party to Shaningwa, it will look like she's running the show. That is what the president thought. Shaningwa's view has been 'let her stay there at the State House, while I am here. I am preparing for 2027'," a source says.

VICE PRESIDENT DREAMS

The source claims Shaningwa has aspirations to become party vice president in two years.

Insiders claim Nandi-Ndaitwah called yesterday's party press conference in Windhoek in an attempt to draw a line in the sand.

Another party insider downplayed the public show of affection between the party's two top figures at the conference, saying the party's own foot soldiers have been leaking information.

"Even Hage hugged Pendukeni, and the next week, she was fired. Even Judas kissed Jesus and then betrayed him. Why are they hugging in front of the media and not behind closed doors? You don't call for a unity press conference if nothing is wrong," the insider says.

Sources say the conference also aimed to dispel the rumour about rivalry between Swapo's Ohangwena and Omusati camps.

There has been speculation that Nandi-Ndaitwah and Shaningwa were not seeing eye to eye.

The president, however, yesterday said: "It is wishful thinking on the part of those who peddle untruths that we are not working well together. There is no rift or bad blood between us."

It was reported that the two leaders are not on good terms following Shaningwa's noticeable absence at party events like its 65th anniversary in April, a Workers' Day event in May, as well as Genocide Remembrance Day.

Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday said Shaningwa could not attend the party's 65th anniversary due to her cousin's funeral.

She said the alleged rift between her and Shaningwa has been fabricated and that she and the secretary general enjoy "excellent and comradely" working relations.

The president said the two consult on a regular basis on specific party matters - in person and on the phone.

It was necessary to call a press conference to defuse the "unfounded" allegations of a rift between her and Shaningwa.

"We have been disturbed by what has been in circulation that the secretary general and I have gone to the extent that we no longer see eye to eye," she said.

'RUMOURS CAUSE CONFUSION'

"Based on those unfounded but damaging rumours, we decided to take time from our respective busy schedules to address these unfortunate and unfounded allegations, which are being repeated in newspapers and on social media platforms," she said.

She said it is not "in her character" to respond to wild allegations and unethical newspaper rumours, but she is doing so because the rumours have become persistent and could create confusion and work in favour of Swapo's opponents.

"I want to make it categorically clear that there is no need for us to always follow each other," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Shaningwa on her part said: "We've observed that there are some small elements that are trying to create some unstable small situations and before it gets worse and causes problems to the foundation we thought it needs to be tackled."

'TOO LATE'

Political analyst Erika Thomas says yesterday's press conference may have come too late as damage may have been done already.

"Speculation of this nature has serious repercussions for a party," she says.

Thomas cautions the president to avoid being emotional and responsive to comments or opinions, as this is what her opponents want to see.

She says speculation of this nature is an old colonial tactic.

Confusion could lead to division in the party, Thomas says.