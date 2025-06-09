Rwanda: Don't Discard Beetroot Leaves, They're Great, Say Nutritionists

It's common today to get a serving of beetroot juice in Rwandan restaurants, but nutritionists say the dark red drink is not all one can have. You can also have beetroot leaves in salads and vegetable dishes as they are just as nutrient-dense.

But to have them on the menu, the farmers, who often discard the leaves and sell the roots, will have to change that practice.

Hyguette Irambona, a nutritionist at Gardens for Health International in Gasabo District, said that the beetroot and the leaves are packed with nutrients vital to human health. However, she said, many people still focus solely on the root and discard the leaves without realising their value.

"Many people don't know this, but beetroot leaves are incredibly nutritious," Irambona told The New Times. "They're rich in folate and vitamin A, and they help with increasing blood levels, particularly in addressing anaemia."

The leaves can be consumed as vegetables, but many do not know how to prepare them, she said.

Irambona noted that the plant's root itself is also highly beneficial, especially in promoting blood circulation. However, she cautioned against the misleading perception that beetroots increase blood simply because of their red colour.

"That belief isn't scientifically accurate," she said. "Beetroot does not have a high iron content. Instead, its benefit lies in its natural nitrates, which support blood flow and heart health."

Martine Gashumba, a nutritionist at Nutrisante located in Kicukiro District, explained that the beetroot leaves are rich in vitamin A for eye health, vitamin C for immunity, and vitamin K, which supports blood clotting.

They also contain calcium and magnesium to support bone strength, vitamin B6 for brain function and mood, and potassium to aid circulation and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Gashumba added that the root is just as beneficial, with a wealth of minerals such as manganese, iron, magnesium, and vitamins C and B6. "These nutrients boost the immune system and can support blood health, although beetroot alone won't be enough to treat blood deficiencies. It needs to be part of a balanced diet," she said.

The potassium found in beetroot helps lower blood pressure by promoting healthy circulation and flushing out excess sodium. This makes beetroot a heart-friendly food, Gashumba explained.

She pointed out that beetroot supports athletes due to its iron content. "Iron contributes to the production of haemoglobin, which transports oxygen throughout the body. For athletes, that's a big advantage," she said.

She noted beetroot's anti-inflammatory properties, citing studies that show it can reduce inflammation caused by poor diet or underlying health conditions.

"Beetroot juice, when consumed in its pure form, can help detoxify the body, particularly the kidneys, which are often affected by toxins from unhealthy food or medicine," she added.

When it comes to digestion, the plant's high fibre content plays a major role.

"Beetroot helps with gut health by aiding digestion, promoting bowel movements, and protecting the stomach and intestines from disease," said Gashumba.

Both parts of the plant contain powerful antioxidants believed to help prevent cancer. These include betaine, ferulic acid, kaempferol, and caffeic acid. "Scientific studies have shown that these compounds help fight free radicals in the body, contributing to cancer prevention," she added.

Leah Mfiteyesu, a nutritionist at Nutri-Mediplus Nutrition Cabinet in Gasabo District, explained the best way to prepare and eat beetroot leaves.

"We recommend people to eat them as vegetables to access a range of micronutrients that help protect the body," Mfiteyesu said.

"But we don't usually recommend eating them alone. Instead, we encourage people to combine different vegetables based on their colour, and beetroot falls under the red vegetable group."

She said beetroots are commonly recommended for people with high blood pressure and children with low blood levels.

"They can be eaten in salads or cooked lightly with other vegetables like onions. But we remind people not to overcook them, as that can destroy nutrients like vitamin C," she added.

Farmers misuse beetroot leaves

Jean De Dieu Manirafasha, a farmer from Rwamagana District, recently harvested about 350kgs of beetroots from just three acres of land, earning Rwf180,000 after investing Rwf97,000. However, he admitted that the beetroot leaves were largely wasted.

"Some of the leaves are fed to livestock, but most are simply left in the field to rot," he told The New Times. Manirafasha believes that had the leaves been put to good use, his earnings could have been even higher.

Manirafasha said he and other farmers often discard the leaves, unaware of their potential value. "We just don't use them," he said.