Senegal: TikTok's Khaby Lame Detained in Las Vegas for Overstaying U.S. Visa

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has clarified what happened to internet personality Khabane "Khaby" Lame after rumors of his arrest went viral over the weekend.

The speculation began early Saturday when Bo Loudon, who calls himself Barron Trump's best friend, posted on social media claiming responsibility for Lame's alleged detention.

The internet quickly followed suit, spreading claims that the world's most-followed TikToker had been taken into ICE custody for being in the country illegally.

ALSO READ: TikTok founder Zhang Yiming becomes China's richest man

According to an ICE statement, Lame, who holds Italian citizenship, was briefly detained on Friday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for overstaying his visa. He was released the same day and has since left the United States.

Lame, 25, arrived in the U.S. on April 30. ICE confirmed that he had overstayed the terms of his visa, prompting the temporary detention.

With more than 162 million followers on TikTok, Lame rose to global fame during the pandemic for his silent takedowns of convoluted "life hack" videos. His signature hand gestures and deadpan expressions turned him into a viral sensation.

Born in Senegal, Lame has lived in Italy since early childhood and became an Italian citizen in 2022. He had previously spoken about the challenges of international travel while holding a Senegalese passport, particularly when applying for U.S. visas, which caused him to miss several high-profile events.

He began his content career after losing his factory job in 2020, leaning into a natural comedic style that needs no translation. His videos, often wordless, rely on exaggerated facial expressions and a keen sense of irony, making them universally accessible.

His brief encounter with U.S. immigration officials coincides with ongoing political debate in Italy, where a national referendum is being held on whether to reduce the residency requirement for non-EU nationals to apply for Italian citizenship from 10 years to five.