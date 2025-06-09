Senegal: TikTok's Khaby Lame Detained in Las Vegas for Overstaying U.S. Visa

Sabrina Petit
Khaby Lame (file photo)
8 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has clarified what happened to internet personality Khabane "Khaby" Lame after rumors of his arrest went viral over the weekend.

The speculation began early Saturday when Bo Loudon, who calls himself Barron Trump's best friend, posted on social media claiming responsibility for Lame's alleged detention.

The internet quickly followed suit, spreading claims that the world's most-followed TikToker had been taken into ICE custody for being in the country illegally.

ALSO READ: TikTok founder Zhang Yiming becomes China's richest man

According to an ICE statement, Lame, who holds Italian citizenship, was briefly detained on Friday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for overstaying his visa. He was released the same day and has since left the United States.

Lame, 25, arrived in the U.S. on April 30. ICE confirmed that he had overstayed the terms of his visa, prompting the temporary detention.

With more than 162 million followers on TikTok, Lame rose to global fame during the pandemic for his silent takedowns of convoluted "life hack" videos. His signature hand gestures and deadpan expressions turned him into a viral sensation.

Born in Senegal, Lame has lived in Italy since early childhood and became an Italian citizen in 2022. He had previously spoken about the challenges of international travel while holding a Senegalese passport, particularly when applying for U.S. visas, which caused him to miss several high-profile events.

He began his content career after losing his factory job in 2020, leaning into a natural comedic style that needs no translation. His videos, often wordless, rely on exaggerated facial expressions and a keen sense of irony, making them universally accessible.

His brief encounter with U.S. immigration officials coincides with ongoing political debate in Italy, where a national referendum is being held on whether to reduce the residency requirement for non-EU nationals to apply for Italian citizenship from 10 years to five.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.