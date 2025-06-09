Somalia: Somali Army, Local Militias Step Up Push Against Al-Shabaab

8 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hiiraan, Somalia — Local militias known as Macawiisley, supported by Somali National Army forces, have stepped up operations against Al-Shabaab militants in parts of the Hiiraan region recently retaken by the extremist group, sources said on Sunday.

The joint forces are heavily deployed in and around the village of Ceel Hareeri, an area that had previously been cleared of Al-Shabaab after intense fighting but was recently overrun again by the militants.

Since recapturing parts of Hiiraan and central Shabelle, Al-Shabaab has reestablished a foothold, prompting ongoing clashes with local militias and army units trying to dislodge them.

The federal government has intensified airstrikes targeting senior Al-Shabaab commanders in Ceel Hareeri and surrounding areas in recent weeks.

The security situation remains volatile, with frequent skirmishes reported between Macawiisley forces and Al-Shabaab fighters.

Local officials say the military campaign aims to expand control over the region and prevent further militant advances.

