Somalia: Heavy Clashes Erupt in Hiran Region As Somali Army, Local Militia Battle Al-Shabaab

8 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ceel Hareeri, Somalia — Fierce fighting broke out early Saturday in Somalia's central Hiiraan region after Somali national army forces and allied local militia, known as "Macawiisley," launched a coordinated assault on Al-Shabaab positions near the village of Ceel Hareeri, officials said.

The clashes erupted in rural villages under Ceel Hareeri, an area recently seized by Al-Shabaab militants. Government forces, backed by local fighters, attacked the insurgents from multiple directions in an effort to dislodge them from the area, which falls under the Moqokori district.

In a statement, the Somali federal government said the assault was part of a pre-planned operation targeting militants who had fled earlier battles in the region.

"National army forces and the brave local fighters launched a large-scale offensive this morning on Al-Shabaab hideouts near Garas-Magan and Ceel Hareeri, successfully dislodging them from key locations," the statement said.

Commanders leading the offensive told local media that Al-Shabaab suffered heavy losses in the operation and that several defensive structures, including caves and dugouts, had been destroyed.

The joint forces have recently ramped up operations in Hiiraan, aiming to push the jihadist group from rural areas where it has regrouped after recent setbacks.

The Somali government, which has stepped up its military campaign against Al-Shabaab since 2022, said offensives would continue in the coming days to reclaim full control of the region.

