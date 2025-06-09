Bosaso, Somalia — The Islamic State group in Somalia continues to pose a security threat to the Puntland region despite suffering significant losses in recent military operations, a new report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned this week.

According to the report, while ISIS has been weakened by sustained offensives by Puntland's security forces in the Bari region, the group retains the capacity to regroup, conduct attacks, and exploit lapses in pressure on its financial and support networks.

"The group's ability to regenerate remains a serious risk, especially if Puntland and international partners fail to maintain consistent pressure," the report said, noting that the rugged terrain and vast coastline of the region pose serious challenges to containment efforts.

The report comes as Puntland intensifies counter-terrorism efforts in the Cal Miskaad mountains, a known ISIS stronghold. Local security forces have reportedly seized key locations and destroyed weapons caches used by the militants.

Puntland has also recently banned the illegal entry of foreigners in a bid to prevent the influx of foreign fighters joining ISIS ranks. Security forces have carried out operations targeting undocumented migrants, particularly Ethiopians, in Boosaaso and surrounding areas, detaining hundreds.

Despite these efforts, the report warns that without a clear, long-term strategy, ISIS could re-establish itself in the region. It also raises concerns about the flow of arms from Yemen's Houthi rebels to Somalia, noting that known smuggling routes have been used to transport small arms to the group.

The Puntland authorities have yet to announce a formal plan to maintain a long-term military presence in the Cal Miskaad mountains after the current operation concludes -- a gap that analysts say could allow ISIS fighters to resurface.