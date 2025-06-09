Somalia: Tourism Official Shot Dead in Mogadishu's Deyniile District

Mogadishu, Somalia — A senior tourism official in Mogadishu's Deyniile district was shot dead Saturday night by unidentified gunmen, in the latest targeted killing in the Somali capital, family members and witnesses said.

Abdalla Sheikh Ibrahim Jiisow, the head of tourism for Deyniile district, was killed in the Halgan neighborhood around 9 p.m. while returning home, according to residents. The assailants, armed with light weapons, fled the scene after stealing his mobile phone.

Family members of the deceased have called on the Somali government to deliver justice and bring those responsible to account.

"We know who killed my son -- there are clues from the bullet casings found at the scene," the victim's father told local media. "We are asking the government to investigate and ensure justice is served."

There has been no immediate comment from security authorities in Mogadishu, but the incident adds to a spate of targeted killings and insecurity that continue to plague the capital despite ongoing security operations.