Egypt: 7.9 Million Children Screened Under Early Detection and Treatment of Hearing Impairment Initiative for Newborns

The Ministry of Health and Population announced that 7,909,570 children have received hearing screening services as part of the President's initiative for the early detection and treatment of hearing impairment in newborns, since its launch in September 2019.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, noted an increase in the number of auditory referral hospitals and centers to 34, up from 30, across all governorates of the Republic. These centers have been equipped with the latest medical devices and supplies to provide the initiative's hearing services.

Abdel Ghaffar also pointed out that 426,700 children out of the total screened were referred for re-examination through a confirmatory test one week after the initial screening, at the same unit where they were first examined. Additionally, 53,917 children were referred to referral hospitals and centers after the second test for a more precise evaluation of their condition, to begin treatment, fit hearing aids, or for cochlear implant surgery if their condition requires it.

