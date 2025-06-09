Egypt's Ambassador to Pretoria Discusses Enhancing Relations With S. African Transport Minister

8 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Ambassador Ahmed Sherif, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Pretoria, met on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with Ms. Barbara Creecy, the South African Minister of Transport. The meeting focused on ways to support cooperation between the two countries in the fields of infrastructure and transport.

During the meeting, Creecy reviewed the South African government's plans for developing the transport sector, highlighting the trend towards enhancing partnership with the private sector in this regard. She also outlined efforts made to improve the efficiency and modernize transport-related infrastructure in South Africa.

The Egyptian Ambassador commended South Africa's ambitious vision for developing its infrastructure, especially roads, railways, and ports. In this context, he showcased the expertise of leading Egyptian construction companies and Egyptian experience in port development, emphasizing the opportunities for joint cooperation in these vital sectors.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation in major continental projects, such as the "Cairo-Cape Town" road project and the navigation link project between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued coordination between the relevant authorities in both countries regarding these matters, which will contribute to enhancing joint cooperation and serving the interests of the two fraternal African peoples.

Edited By SIS

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.