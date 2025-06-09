Egypt's Ambassador to Pretoria Discusses Enhancing Relations With S. African Transport Minister

Ambassador Ahmed Sherif, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Pretoria, met on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with Ms. Barbara Creecy, the South African Minister of Transport. The meeting focused on ways to support cooperation between the two countries in the fields of infrastructure and transport.

During the meeting, Creecy reviewed the South African government's plans for developing the transport sector, highlighting the trend towards enhancing partnership with the private sector in this regard. She also outlined efforts made to improve the efficiency and modernize transport-related infrastructure in South Africa.

The Egyptian Ambassador commended South Africa's ambitious vision for developing its infrastructure, especially roads, railways, and ports. In this context, he showcased the expertise of leading Egyptian construction companies and Egyptian experience in port development, emphasizing the opportunities for joint cooperation in these vital sectors.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation in major continental projects, such as the "Cairo-Cape Town" road project and the navigation link project between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued coordination between the relevant authorities in both countries regarding these matters, which will contribute to enhancing joint cooperation and serving the interests of the two fraternal African peoples.

Edited By SIS