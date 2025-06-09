South Africa: CoGTA Urges Caution With Widespread Snowfall, Extreme Winter Conditions Predicted

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has issued an urgent call for increased vigilance and preparedness ahead of the severe winter weather conditions anticipated by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

"This intense cold front is expected to begin over the weekend and affect large parts of the country," the department said in a statement on Friday.

According to the weather service, a significant cut-off low pressure system is expected to impact all provinces, except Limpopo.

This system is likely to bring a range of hazardous weather conditions, including widespread snowfall, heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, and a marked drop in temperatures.

"We are seriously concerned about the potential dangers this weather event poses, particularly to communities in vulnerable areas. I urge all South Africans to stay informed, heed official warnings, and take the necessary steps to protect lives and property," said Hlabisa.

The department said the risks associated with this weather system include widespread snowfall across most provinces, except for Limpopo, which could disrupt transport routes, notably the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass.

The department warned of heavy rain and flooding risks in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday to early next week.

Strong winds and hazardous sea conditions are expected to impact coastal areas until Tuesday.

In addition, severe thunderstorms are forecasted for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal in the new week, which may include hail and damaging winds.

Lastly, very cold temperatures are predicted, with daytime highs dropping below 10°C in many areas.

The department said this poses risks to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and small-scale farmers.

The Minister called on provincial and municipal authorities, as well as community leaders, to intensify readiness efforts, particularly in rural and mountainous areas.

He urged livestock farmers to take measures to protect animals and secure infrastructure from possible damage.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.

Regularly monitor updates from the South African Weather Service.

Prepare emergency supplies.

Support vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities.

Stay away from flooded areas, and do not attempt to cross rivers or low-lying bridges.

Hlabisa underscored the collective responsibility required to withstand climate-related emergencies.

"None of us is immune to the effects of severe weather. This is a time for unity and mutual care. Let us work together to reduce the risks and protect one another," he said.

CoGTA, through the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) along with provincial and local disaster management teams, will remain on high alert and is coordinating with relevant stakeholders to provide rapid response and support wherever necessary.