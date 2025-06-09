Namibia: Activist Petitions Against Trio Implicated in N$52-Million Drug Bust

Okahandja activist and community leader Gerub Gaseb has petitioned the Okahandja Magistrate's Court against the granting of bail to three men arrested in connection with a drug bust valued at N$52 million.

The trio is South African Armand Schultz (29), David Van der Linden (42)and Johannes Kamati (61).

"These individuals were arrested in connection with the discovery of a 1.55-hectare cannabis plantation valued at over N$52 million, located at Farm Eendrag, between Hochfeld and the Osire Refugee Settlement in the Otjozondjupa region."

"This discovery followed an intelligence-led operation initiated after a search of a vehicle at a roadblock at Okahandja uncovered 52 parcels of cannabis," reads the petition.

Gaseb says the farm known as Eendrag, believed to be the base of operations, has since been seized by authorities in connection with this major drug-trafficking case.

The petition identifies several reasons bail should not be granted.

"The accused are implicated in one of Namibia's most significant drug busts to date, with narcotics valued at over N$52 million.

"Such an operation represents a severe breach of the law and endangers public safety and health on a national scale," the petition reads.

The petition says the drugs were allegedly distributed to Windhoek, Okahandja and its surrounding communities, targeting urban areas where young people and vulnerable populations are at heightened risk.

As such, Gaseb argues that allowing the accused back into society poses an unacceptable danger.

He also says the seriousness of the charges and the potential for a lengthy imprisonment creates a clear flight risk.

"The accused may have access to financial and logistical resources to evade justice, and one of the accused is a South African citizen."

"Given the ongoing nature of the investigation and the possibility of further arrests, the accused could interfere with evidence or intimidate witnesses if granted bail," reads the petition.