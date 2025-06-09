Tanzania Mufti Calls for Unity, Love As He Prays for Peaceful General Elections

Dar es Salaam — The Mufti and Chief Sheikh of Tanzania, Abubakar Zubeir, has called on Tanzanians to continue fostering unity, cooperation, and love among one another, while praying for the nation so that the 2025 General Election concludes peacefully and calmly.

In his Idd El Adha message to all Muslims across the country, delivered through the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA), Mufti Zubeir emphasized the importance of national solidarity and prayers, especially during this crucial period leading up to the elections.

Speaking to The Daily News, BAKWATA's Deputy Director of Information and Communication, Said Mpeta, announced that the national Eid prayer was performed today at the King Mohamed VI Mosque, located at BAKWATA Headquarters in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam. After prayer, there will be the Eid Council meeting at the same venue.

Mpeta stated that the guest of honour at the event is expected to be Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who will also lead the congregation in performing the Idd prayer.

Eid El Adha is celebrated by Muslims worldwide after pilgrims complete the Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the five pillars of Islam.