Somalia: Somali Police Chief Offers $30,000 Reward for Information On Mogadishu Mortar Attacks

Mogadishu, June 7 — The Banadir Regional Police Commissioner, Mahdi Omar Muumin, also known as Moalim Mahdi, announced a $30,000 reward on Friday for anyone providing credible information leading to the identification or arrest of those responsible for recent mortar attacks in the Somali capital.

Speaking in Mogadishu, Commissioner Mahdi urged residents to cooperate closely with security forces to prevent future attacks, particularly those orchestrated by al-Shabaab militants who frequently target civilian areas with indirect fire.

"I encourage the people of Mogadishu to work hand in hand with security agencies. Anyone who provides information that helps identify or capture those behind these deadly mortar attacks will receive a reward of thirty thousand dollars," he said.

The announcement follows a series of mortar attacks targeting sensitive locations, including the Presidential Palace and the heavily guarded Halane compound, which houses international personnel.

In related developments during the Eid al-Adha celebrations, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reiterated a presidential amnesty for young al-Shabaab fighters willing to surrender.

"On this blessed day, any youth within al-Shabaab who wants to return to their people will be granted amnesty. This is an opportunity for peace and reconciliation," the president said.

The Somali government has intensified both military and reconciliation efforts to dismantle al-Shabaab's network and promote long-term peace and stability.