Somalia's Intelligence Agency Meets With Mogadishu Mayor Over City's Security

7 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 7 — Senior security officials and the Banadir regional administration held a key meeting to discuss measures to enhance security during the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Attendees included Somali Police Force Commander General Asad Abdullahi Osman, newly appointed National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director Mahad Mohamed Salad, Banadir Regional Governor and Mogadishu Mayor Dr. Hassan Hussein Mungab, the Deputy Security Commissioner for Banadir, commanders of police and NISA units in the region, and the Military Police Commander.

The officials jointly emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and stability during the festive period and called for doubling security efforts to allow Somali citizens to celebrate in safety.

They urged the public to cooperate fully with security forces to maintain calm and prevent any acts of violence during the holiday.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies and regional authorities to prepare for a peaceful and secure Eid celebration in Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.