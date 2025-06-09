Somalia's Intelligence Agency Meets With Mogadishu Mayor Over City's Security

Mogadishu, June 7 — Senior security officials and the Banadir regional administration held a key meeting to discuss measures to enhance security during the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Attendees included Somali Police Force Commander General Asad Abdullahi Osman, newly appointed National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director Mahad Mohamed Salad, Banadir Regional Governor and Mogadishu Mayor Dr. Hassan Hussein Mungab, the Deputy Security Commissioner for Banadir, commanders of police and NISA units in the region, and the Military Police Commander.

The officials jointly emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and stability during the festive period and called for doubling security efforts to allow Somali citizens to celebrate in safety.

They urged the public to cooperate fully with security forces to maintain calm and prevent any acts of violence during the holiday.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies and regional authorities to prepare for a peaceful and secure Eid celebration in Mogadishu.